Verinext Charity Golf Event, "The 19th Hole," Raises $5,400 for Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation

Annual Event Unites Sponsors and Participants in Support of Families Caring for Children Living with Illnesses, Disabilities and Injuries

PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that its 2024 Charity Golf Event, "The 19th Hole," at Huntingdon Valley Country Club in Pennsylvania raised $5,400 for the Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation, a nonprofit that has provided help and hope for families with seriously ill children since 1976. Verinext, along with 12 event sponsors united again this year in support of the Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation mission to help families in need in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

"It's an honor to be once again the beneficiary of the Verinext annual Charity Golf Event," said Danielle Scott-Griffith, MSW, LSW, Executive Director, Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation. "The generosity of Verinext, its partners, and event participants is incredibly valued and will have a significant impact for many families throughout the region that are caring for a seriously ill, disabled or injured child. We are truly grateful for their recognition and support."

"Verinext is pleased to contribute to the Kelly Anne Dolan Foundation and the valuable support they give to families caring for children with serious illnesses and disabilities," said John Kolimago, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Verinext. "We are proud to offer our ongoing support to their meaningful program that touches families throughout our community."

The 2024 Verinext Charity Golf Event, "The 19th Hole," was held at the Huntingdon Valley Country Club in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania on May 20, 2024. Nearly 100 golfers participated in the annual event which was sponsored by leading Verinext technology partners including HPE, Atlassian, Zerto, Aruba, Cloudflare, Expel, Nutanix, Semperis, TDSynnex, Arrow, Fortinet and Seagate.

Verinext will also be holding an additional Charity Golf Event in Suwanee, Georgia on September 24, 2024 in honor of another worthy regional charity. More information is available here.

About the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund

The Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund was founded to provide financial assistance to families who are caring for a seriously ill, disabled or injured child. The Fund was founded by Joe and Peggy Dolan after the loss of their daughter, Kelly Anne, to a five-year battle with a rare form of leukemia. The organization provides financial assistance and direct support for needs not covered by insurance and a variety of respite programs for families residing in or children receiving care in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The organization is also an advocate for and provides educational resources to families nationwide. For more information visit: dolanfund.org.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

