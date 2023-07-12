Verinext Launches Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Delivered on HPE GreenLake

Managed Services Vanguard Delivers Agile DRaaS Solution from a Secure, Modern Consumption-Based

Private Cloud Infrastructure

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it is one of the first HPE Platinum Partners in North America to offer disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) managed services delivered on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.

The Verinext DRaaS Managed Service solution provides secure, compliant and flexible DRaaS managed services for customers that want ransomware resilience and continuous data protection and availability with near-zero data loss or downtime. Maintaining DR datasets in a fully managed private cloud, the Verinext DRaaS Managed Service assures security, protection, compliance and confidence for customers that want to know exactly where their data is stored. The HPE GreenLake platform with disaster recovery software from Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is deployed in dedicated Verinext datacenters and Verinext will leverage the agility of the HPE GreenLake platform for rapid customer onboarding and scale.

"Our DRaaS Managed Service delivered on HPE GreenLake and with Zerto technology is a flagship environment for customers that want to realize cloud-like agility, ensure stringent data security and benefit from a proven modern private cloud infrastructure," said Steve Bishop, Chief Technology Officer, Verinext. "As one of the first HPE Platinum Partners in North America to deliver its DR managed service with HPE GreenLake, we are clearly the DR innovation leader for any company looking to benefit from experience-driven managed services backed by the modern and proven HPE GreenLake private cloud infrastructure."

"Verinext is a longstanding partner that has embraced our edge-to-cloud strategy. This investment is a great example of how they are embracing HPE GreenLake to bring the best cloud experience to their customers," said Phil Soper, head of North American partner sales, HPE.

The Verinext DRaaS Managed Service is delivered on the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. Leveraging the power of Zerto for ransomware protection and disaster recovery for any app, the Verinext DRaaS Managed Service offers the lowest recovery point objectives (RPOs) and fastest recovery time objectives (RTOs) in the industry. Delivering real-time protection and near-zero data loss and application downtime, the DRaaS solution supports rapid time to deployment, predictable consumption-based costs and is fully managed, 24/7 by Verinext experts to assure continuous data availability, security and compliance. With Verinext DRaaS Managed Services, customer data has a dedicated retention solution and comes complete with rapid onboarding and rapid recovery services that meet even the most stringent SLAs.

"Verinext is a vanguard in managed service innovation as one of the first of HPE's Platinum Partners to power their DRaaS Managed Services with HPE GreenLake and Zerto," said Ulrich Seibold, WW VP of HPE GreenLake partner and service provider sales, HPE. "Together, we are giving mutual customers the secure, resilient and agile disaster recovery solution they need to achieve continuous data protection for critical workloads and data with granular point-in-time recovery to reduce the risk of ransomware or unexpected downtime events."

The Verinext DRaaS Managed Service delivered on HPE GreenLake is available now as part of the complete Verinext suite of managed services solutions. Pricing is based on consumption. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/services/managed-services.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext