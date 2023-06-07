Verinext Named 2023 Southeast Regional Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

Expert Security Solution Provider Recognized by Security Operations Leader

PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has been named Arctic Wolf's Southeast Regional Partner of the Year for 2023. This honor recognizes the company's commitment to improving its customers' cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

"Arctic Wolf delivers one of the most innovative and effective platforms for security operations efficiency – from managed detection and response on prem and in the cloud through to incident response," said Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Verinext. "Using advanced machine learning and custom detection rules, the Arctic Wolf platform delivers the personalized protection our customers need to elevate their security posture. That's why at Verinext we've made it a core part of our suite of security products designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring cybersecurity protection. We are honored to be named the Arctic Wolf FY23 Southeast Regional Partner of the Year."

Celebrating their sixth year, The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

"The Arctic Wolf partner community has demonstrated their commitment to security operations and embraced our vision of ending cyber risk for all, enabling them to play a vital role in the security journey of their customers," said Will Briggs, senior vice president, global channels, Arctic Wolf. "Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud is a core solution in the Verinext suite of security products and services which are designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring cybersecurity protection. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

