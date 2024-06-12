Verinext Named 2024 Regional FY24 Southeast Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

Expert Security Solution Provider Receives Honor from Global Leader in Security Operations

PHILADELPHIA, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has been named Arctic Wolf Regional Southeast Partner of the Year for 2024. This honor recognizes Verinext as an elite channel partner of Arctic Wolf for its leadership in security practice, executive alignment, revenue growth and service excellence.

"At the root of many companies' security challenges is the shortage of skilled resources focused on mitigation of risk and protection of valuable corporate assets," said Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Verinext. "Arctic Wolf leads the industry in solutions that deliver the advanced threat detection and response, identification of risk, and security awareness our customers need to elevate their security posture. They are a valued partner and key component of our security product portfolio. We are honored to be recognized for our continued field alignment and customer success as their Regional Southeast Partner of the Year for 2024."

The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards recognizes top-performing partners who have shown excellence in helping organizations improve their security operations through Arctic Wolf's portfolio of solutions. Now in their seventh year, the honors celebrate top performing companies who are deeply aligned with Arctic Wolf's mission to End Cyber Risk.

"Our Regional Southeast Partner of the Year for 2024 distinguishes the outstanding effort Verinext has put forth to champion Arctic Wolf as a global leader in security operations," said Will Briggs, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Arctic Wolf. "Their unwavering commitment to our collaboration has ensured their customers are able to combat cyber threats of any kind, and we congratulate them on this significant achievement."

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes trillions of security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization's disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button. For more information about Arctic Wolf, please visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Verinext offers Arctic Wolf's portfolio of security operations solutions as part of the comprehensive Verinext suite of security solutions. Verinext's complete range of security solutions are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

