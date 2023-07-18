Verinext Named Commvault Managed Services Partner of the Year

Recognized for being the fastest growing Commvault and Metallic SaaS MSP of 2023

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today's global businesses, has named Verinext the Commvault Managed Services Partner of the Year for 2023. The award recognizes Verinext for being the fastest growing Metallic SaaS managed service provider (MSP) of 2023.

The award was presented during the Commvault Partner Summit where the company unveiled Commvault's 2023 Americas Partners of the Year awards. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of Commvault partners who have invested their time and trust into Commvault's Partner Advantage Program and its ability to provide reliable, innovative and secure data protection solutions that protect customers' business critical data.

"We are proud to be recognized as the fastest growing Commvault Metallic SaaS MSP for 2023," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "Verinext was an early adopter of the Metallic data protection solution which offers enterprise-proven protection for today's SaaS application data. At the core of our suite of backup and data protection managed services, Metallic delivers the reliable and dedicated protection customers need to safeguard critical data with speed, scale and high resiliency."

"It's an honor to name Verinext our MSP Partner of the Year for 2023," said Chad Blackwell, Area Vice President of America's Channel, Commvault. "They are indeed an exceptional partner who exemplifies what it means to be part of an innovative team dedicated to helping customers protect their data while maintaining exacting standards for quality service delivery. We look forward to continuing this mission together as we help customers protect their data with confidence."

Verinext is a Commvault Platinum Partner and a member of the Commvault Partner Advantage Program as a Metallic Managed Service Provider. Verinext (as its predecessor organization Veristor) has also been recognized seven times as the Commvault Partner of the Year – Southeast Region.

Metallic is a core component powering Verinext's managed service solutions for backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) which are designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring business resiliency. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/services/managed-services.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

