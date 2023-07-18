Verinext Named Commvault Managed Services Partner of the Year

News provided by

Verinext

18 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Recognized for being the fastest growing Commvault and Metallic SaaS MSP of 2023

PHILADELPHIA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that Commvault, an enterprise data protection leader for the complex and mission critical hybrid environments of today's global businesses, has named Verinext the Commvault Managed Services Partner of the Year for 2023. The award recognizes Verinext for being the fastest growing Metallic SaaS managed service provider (MSP) of 2023.

The award was presented during the Commvault Partner Summit where the company unveiled Commvault's 2023 Americas Partners of the Year awards. The awards celebrate the accomplishments of Commvault partners who have invested their time and trust into Commvault's Partner Advantage Program and its ability to provide reliable, innovative and secure data protection solutions that protect customers' business critical data.

"We are proud to be recognized as the fastest growing Commvault Metallic SaaS MSP for 2023," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "Verinext was an early adopter of the Metallic data protection solution which offers enterprise-proven protection for today's SaaS application data. At the core of our suite of backup and data protection managed services, Metallic delivers the reliable and dedicated protection customers need to safeguard critical data with speed, scale and high resiliency."

"It's an honor to name Verinext our MSP Partner of the Year for 2023," said Chad Blackwell, Area Vice President of America's Channel, Commvault. "They are indeed an exceptional partner who exemplifies what it means to be part of an innovative team dedicated to helping customers protect their data while maintaining exacting standards for quality service delivery. We look forward to continuing this mission together as we help customers protect their data with confidence."

Verinext is a Commvault Platinum Partner and a member of the Commvault Partner Advantage Program as a Metallic Managed Service Provider. Verinext (as its predecessor organization Veristor) has also been recognized seven times as the Commvault Partner of the Year – Southeast Region.

Metallic is a core component powering Verinext's managed service solutions for backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) which are designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring business resiliency. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/services/managed-services.  

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext

Also from this source

Verinext Launches Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Delivered on HPE GreenLake

Verinext Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.