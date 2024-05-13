Verinext's Jackie Groark and Wendy Goins Named 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider Recipients

Two Verinext Executive Women Recognized Again for Their Channel Advocacy, Influence and Dedication

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jackie Groark, Vice President, Security and Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Wendy Goins, Vice President, Marketing, to the 2024 Women of the Channel Power 100 Solution Provider list—an elite subset of prominent leaders selected from the CRN® 2024 Women of the Channel list. This is Groark's sixth time and Goins' fourth time on the respected CRN Women of the Channel list.

The annual Power 100 Solution Provider list honors the most influential women in leadership at some of the country's most prominent IT integrators, managed service providers and value-added resellers for their channel advocacy and dedication to helping their customers and technology partners thrive.

"We are so proud of both Jackie and Wendy on this well-deserved achievement! Both have been truly instrumental expanding Verinext's influence in the industry," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "Their unmatched dedication and drive have cleared a path to becoming the leading provider of transformative technology so customers can trust in what's next. It's an honor to congratulate them once again for receiving this significant distinction."

Every year, CRN highlights women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose vision and leadership have a beneficial influence on the technology industry. The CRN 2024 Women of the Channel honorees are creative, strategic leaders who show ongoing commitment to leveraging their skills to innovate and drive success for their partners and customers.

"It is a great privilege to honor the remarkable achievements of these women leaders in the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Each woman on the list has demonstrated a deep commitment to innovation and leadership that advances their organizations and drives transformation and success across the IT channel."

The 2024 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, with online coverage starting May 13 at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

