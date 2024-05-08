Verinext Named Fortinet Engaged Preferred Services Partner (EPSP)

Recognized for a Deep Level of Engagement and Collaboration with Fortinet to Secure People, Devices and Data for Mutual Customers

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that Verinext has been named a Fortinet Engaged Preferred Services Partner (EPSP). This invite-only designation in the Fortinet Engage Partner Program is reserved for elite partners that achieve high levels of engagement and training in support of the advanced security needs of mutual customers.

"The Engage Preferred Services Partner (EPSP) Program with Fortinet is a cornerstone in our strategy to elevate cybersecurity defenses for our clients," said Mike O'Nan, Director of Networking Architecture, Verinext. "This exclusive collaboration signifies more than a partnership; it represents a shared commitment towards innovation and a proactive approach to evolving cybersecurity threats. Through our EPSP designation, we gain unparalleled access to advanced training, support, and Fortinet's expertise, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions. This program enables us to protect our clients' investments more effectively and solidify our role as trusted advisors. We're thrilled to leverage EPSP to its full potential, ensuring our services remain at the cutting edge of security architecture and technology while continually exceeding our clients' expectations in safeguarding their digital assets."

"Verinext is a highly trusted and preferred partner for Fortinet, opening doors to new business prospects and delivering increased credibility with their competitive edge in the market," said Ken McCray, Vice President of Channel Sales, US, Fortinet. "They have shown exceptional capability in the areas of SD-WAN, LAN-Edge and Operational Technology and we are pleased to name them among this distinguished list of EPSP partners."

As an Engage Preferred Services Partner, Verinext receives access to specialized training and direct assistance from Fortinet experts to build new skills in providing advanced security support or services for their customers, including those with rapidly evolving and expanding hybrid network infrastructures. Verinext can also collaborate directly with Fortinet Professional Support experts on implementations to leverage Fortinet best practices, resulting in increased expertise and visibility while developing a more robust services portfolio.

A Program Focused on Enabling Opportunities for Partners

Fortinet is committed to helping partners meet new and evolving customer challenges created by work-from-anywhere models, hybrid IT environments, and the evolving threat landscape through Fortinet's Engage Partner Program and enablement tools for partners. The program is focused on enabling growth opportunities that are unique with Fortinet's expansive portfolio built around the Fortinet Security Fabric, designed to secure customers' entire infrastructure from the data center to the cloud.

In addition, Fortinet is committed to helping partners grow productive, predictable, and rewarding relationships to differentiate from competitors. The Fortinet Engage Partner program helps partners acquire the industry knowledge they need to increase business opportunities, deliver digital acceleration for customers with customizable programs, and accelerate partner growth.

Fortinet solutions that support the convergence of networking and security are available as part of the Verinext suite of security and networking solutio­ns. Verinext offers a complete range of security and networking solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation technology. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext