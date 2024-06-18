Verinext Named Verkada Platinum Partner

Recognized for Security Architecture Innovation and Implementation Expertise Across the Verkada Product Portfolio of Cloud-based Physical Security Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext , the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that Verkada , a pioneer in cloud-based physical security solutions, has elevated Verinext to Platinum Partner status. The recognition honors Verinext for its expertise and success in implementing and integrating Verkada's cloud-based physical security solutions with mutual customers.

"In an era where mitigating security risk is increasingly critical, physical security must be prioritized as much as cybersecurity," said Brian Yost, Director, Cybersecurity Strategy, Verinext. "Verkada is leading the industry with innovative physical security solutions that deliver both the simplicity and capability our customers need to strengthen the physical security layer of their security posture. We are honored to be named among Verkada's select list of Platinum Partners."

"Trusted partners play a critical role in helping Verkada achieve our mission of protecting people and places," said Ryan Bettencourt, SVP of Global Channel, Verkada. "We are proud to partner with organizations like Verinext, whose deep technical expertise paired with exceptional service to our shared customers enable us to make the communities we live and work in safer."

Verkada announced a reimagined partner program earlier this year and has since actively grown its global partner community to more than 6,500 partners. The four-tier program incentivizes partners to grow their businesses with innovative resources and expert training so that they may become customers' trusted physical security advisors.

Verinext offers Verkada's cloud-based physical security platform and solutions for video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms as part of the comprehensive Verinext suite of security solutions. Verinext's complete range of security solutions are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/solutions/security .

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 24,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext