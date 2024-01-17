Verinext Names Matt Bynum, Senior Vice President, Managed Services

News provided by

Verinext

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Seasoned Cloud Solutions Architect and Services Leader Rejoins Verinext to Accelerate the Company's Managed Services Solution Delivery

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced it has named Matt Bynum, Senior Vice President, Managed Services. Bynum, an experienced cloud solutions architect and services leader rejoins Verinext after serving for nearly two years as a solutions architecture leader at Amazon Web Services.  

"Verinext has built a comprehensive suite of managed services designed to elevate customers' resilience and service levels," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "In the face of IT talent shortages and increasing infrastructure management complexity, Verinext managed services give customers the resources and expertise they need to adapt to fast changing business requirements. We are excited to have Matt back on our Verinext leadership team to accelerate our managed services adoption and institute best practices for ensuring consistent client delivery and exceptional customer satisfaction."

In his new role, Bynum is responsible for leading the Verinext managed services team for effective managed services delivery and accelerated customer adoption. He rejoins Verinext from Amazon Web Services where he served as a solutions architecture leader. Prior to his role at AWS, Bynum was vice president of services for Veristor, before its merger with Anexinet to form Verinext. He has also held technology services leadership positions with Bedroc, Softchoice and ProSys. He holds a bachelor's degree in information technology from Western Governor's University and an MBA from Auburn University's Harbert College of Business. He also holds a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity Management from Auburn University and is a Cisco CCIE Collaboration Emeritus.

"Verinext is on a hot growth trajectory with one of the most robust suites of managed services in the nation, backed by some of the industry's most passionate and talented experts," said Bynum. "I'm thrilled to be coming home to rejoin the Verinext family and look forward to further developing our comprehensive suite of end-to-end managed services that have been designed to accelerate digital transformation with the managed precision our customers need to not just grow, but thrive, in today's competitive economy."

Verinext managed services simplify infrastructure management, enhance security and compliance, deliver resilient data protection and provide operational reporting and trend analysis for continuous improvements that keep customers out in front. Verinext managed services experts span every technology skillset so customers no longer have to worry about recruiting in a challenging IT staffing climate and the company's tailored managed services ensure that customers have the differentiation and resources to anticipate shifting requirements and pivot quickly when new needs arise. Verinext is a multi-year recipient of CRN MSP 500 and Channel Futures MSP 501 honors.

For more information on the suite of Verinext managed services, visit: https://verinext.com/services/managed-services.

About Verinext
Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext

