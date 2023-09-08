Verinext Ranks 8th on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List

News provided by

Verinext

08 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Named among MSPs with the highest total revenue increases in 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has earned the 8th spot on the 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List which ranked 52 MSPs with the highest total revenue increase 2022.

"Verinext offers an expanded suite of managed services all designed to help customers accelerate transformation while reducing IT cost and risk with managed precision," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. "The resulting tailored service solutions not only free up IT staff for other strategic priorities but also facilitate the differentiation and agility customers value for a competitive advantage. We are pleased to see that the passion and expertise our talented managed services team applies to every engagement has resulted in this placement honor on Channel Futures' list of Fast Growth MSPs."

"…These 52 MSPs took growth to the next level by implementing a slew of unique, smart and innovative initiatives," said Channel Future Staff in the September 1, 2023 article. "Those include adding new services, quickly adjusting business models to address and increase in remote work, fine tuning strategic operations, shifting valued employees to key roles, formalizing hiring processes to find the right candidate in a tight labor market and buying companies to fit a missing piece of the puzzle."

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. The 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List is a subset of this annual list which ranks MSP by total revenue increases in 2022. View the full list published on September 1, 2023 here.

About Verinext
Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext

Also from this source

Verinext Named Commvault Managed Services Partner of the Year

Verinext Launches Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Delivered on HPE GreenLake

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.