Verinext Ranks 8th on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has earned the 8th spot on the 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List which ranked 52 MSPs with the highest total revenue increase 2022.

"Verinext offers an expanded suite of managed services all designed to help customers accelerate transformation while reducing IT cost and risk with managed precision," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. "The resulting tailored service solutions not only free up IT staff for other strategic priorities but also facilitate the differentiation and agility customers value for a competitive advantage. We are pleased to see that the passion and expertise our talented managed services team applies to every engagement has resulted in this placement honor on Channel Futures' list of Fast Growth MSPs."

"…These 52 MSPs took growth to the next level by implementing a slew of unique, smart and innovative initiatives," said Channel Future Staff in the September 1, 2023 article. "Those include adding new services, quickly adjusting business models to address and increase in remote work, fine tuning strategic operations, shifting valued employees to key roles, formalizing hiring processes to find the right candidate in a tight labor market and buying companies to fit a missing piece of the puzzle."

The 2023 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures research and editorial teams. Data was collected online from February to May, 2023. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors. The 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List is a subset of this annual list which ranks MSP by total revenue increases in 2022. View the full list published on September 1, 2023 here.

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

