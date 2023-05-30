Verinext Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

Company Featured Among North America's Largest Solution Providers

PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Verinext to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list. While this is the first time Verinext appears on the list under its new brand, both of its predecessor organizations, Anexinet and Veristor, have appeared on the list consistently over the past decade and a half.

CRN's annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies. This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

"At Verinext, we are building a powerhouse organization based on a simple promise: to tell the truth about what's next," said Brian Glahn, CEO, Verinext. "We continue to underscore our reputation as a technology truth-teller that delivers the transformative technology customers need to achieve their business goals. We're proud that our execution on this vision continues to propel our growth and has once again elevated our placement on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list."

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

