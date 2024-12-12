Verinext Selected as Inaugural Launch Partner for Zerto Cloud Vault Solution

Leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) Chosen to be "Day One" Provider of Zerto's New Solution for Flexible Cyberthreat Protection

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced that it has been selected by Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, as an exclusive MSP launch partner for the Zerto Cloud Vault solution.

Announced today, Zerto Cloud Vault delivers managed disaster and cyber recovery with logical air-gapping, immutability and clean room recovery for MSPs looking to elevate their customers' security posture with proven data resilience. Verinext is one of just four inaugural MSPs vetted to deliver the new solution, day one.

"As many as 94% of organizations that have been hit by ransomware in the past year report that the cybercriminals attempted to compromise their backups during the attack," said Nick Martino, Product Manager, Managed Services, Verinext. "The Zerto Cloud Vault solution safeguards backup data, providing a proven solution to recover quickly and minimize data loss in an immutable cloud vault. We are honored to be selected as an inaugural launch partner and look forward to empowering our joint customers with a trusted solution to detect, isolate and recover from ransomware, fast."

"Verinext is a longstanding, proven Zerto partner with renowned managed services expertise in data protection and disaster recovery," said Emily Weeks, Global Director of MSP/Partner Strategy, Zerto. "They are an ideal Zerto MSP partner to showcase our new Zerto Cloud Vault solution as it elevates the secure data protection of our mutual customers. Together, we will thwart cyber criminals and keep precious business assets safe."

Verinext now delivers Zerto Cloud Vault as a showcase solution in its suite of managed service solutions for backup-as-a-service (BaaS) and disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) which are designed to reduce IT cost and risk while ensuring business resiliency and cyberthreat protection. For more information visit: https://verinext.com/services/managed-services.

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

