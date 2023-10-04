Verinext Sponsors Devin Jones in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at the Charlotte Roval

News provided by

Verinext

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Championship-Winning Road Course Driver to Showcase the New Verinext Brand on the No. 74 in the Drive for the Cure 250

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verinext, the company that delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services for everything that comes next, today announced its sponsorship of Devin Jones in the NASCAR Xfinity series race, the Drive for the Cure 250, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval this Saturday, October 7.

Continue Reading
Devin Jones' Verinext NASCAR Xfinity racecar for the 2023 Charlotte Roval
Devin Jones' Verinext NASCAR Xfinity racecar for the 2023 Charlotte Roval

Verinext, in partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), will be using the NASCAR Xfinity series race at the Charlotte Roval as a showcase for its new brand, released earlier this year. Verinext is the technology expert that powers businesses for whatever comes next. By activating innovation, Verinext empowers businesses to make their next move with confidence. It is a brand evolution as a result of the merger of Anexinet and Veristor, a company who has been a decade-long sponsor of Jones.

"Verinext is thrilled to be partnering with Devin Jones on the NASCAR Xfinity platform," said Ashby Lincoln, President, Verinext. "Putting the Verinext brand in front of NASCAR's millions of passionate and loyal fans is a valuable extension of our market presence. It's an exciting, visible way to underscore our mission to help businesses achieve their digital transformation goals for faster time-to-value."

Jones, who will be making his qualifying attempt for the Drive for the Cure 250 on Saturday in the CHK Racing No. 74, is a championship-winning road course racecar driver. Racing for more than two decades, Jones has earned six road-course track records and 100's of feature wins and pole qualifying spots. He made his first NASCAR Xfinity start at Watkins Glen in 2017 and has since impressed with dozens of podiums in the NASCAR-owned IMSA sports car racing series, winning the IMSA ST championship in 2018 and finishing third in the IMSA GS championship in 2019.

"I can't wait to put my road racing experience to work in the #74 at the Charlotte Roval. To have the support of Verinext and HPE behind me makes this experience even more special," said Devin Jones. "It's an honor to help launch the Verinext brand to the avid and engaged NASCAR fan base. With their spirit cheering me on, I look to make my reentry to the Xfinity program a memorable one!"

The Verinext No. 74 Chevrolet will take to the track on Saturday, October 7, for practice and qualifying.  Coverage of the Drive for the Cure 250 will begin at 3:00 pm ET on NBC.

About Verinext

Verinext delivers transformative business outcomes through technology and services so customers are ready for everything that comes next. From intelligently automating time-consuming tasks and protecting data assets to securing infrastructure and improving customer experiences, Verinext activates the innovation that makes technology truly work so businesses can make their next move with confidence. Verinext is the new name for the combination of Anexinet, Veristor, Light Networks and SereneIT. With five offices across the south and northeast, Verinext is backed by Mill Point Capital LLC. Learn more at verinext.com.

SOURCE Verinext

Also from this source

Verinext Ranks 8th on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 Fast-Growth List

Verinext Named Commvault Managed Services Partner of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.