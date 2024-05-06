Verismo Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at ASGCT 2024

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verismo Therapeutics, a clinical-stage CAR T company developing the novel KIR-CAR platform technology, today announced that an abstract has been accepted for oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy 2024 (ASGCT 2024), to be held in Baltimore on May 7-11, 2024.

Presentation Details

Title: Preclinical Specificity and Potency Evaluation of a Novel CD19-specific KIR-CAR T Cell Therapy (SynKIR™-310)

Abstract Number: 6332

Date and Time: Thursday, May 9th: 5:00 – 5:15 p.m.

Presenting Author: Nora Yucel, Ph.D., Translational Scientist at Verismo Therapeutics

Description: We have previously shown that a novel killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR)-based CAR expressed in T cells as a multichain receptor with DAP12 (KIR-CAR T) has enhanced anti-tumor activity compared to conventional second-generation CAR T cells in several preclinical solid tumor models. These data suggest the KIR-CAR platform may show improved activity in aggressive lymphoma. We will present preclinical data on the in vitro and in vivo studies of the novel KIR-CAR T cell therapy, SynKIR™-310 with the new proprietary CD19 binder (DS191). The preclinical study data demonstrates that high CD19 antigen sensitivity, specificity, and potency of the novel binder DS191 combined with KIR-CAR supports SynKIR™-310 as a promising T cell therapy against CD19-positive malignancies.

About the KIR-CAR Platform

The KIR-CAR platform is a multi-chain CAR T cell therapy and has been shown in preclinical animal models to be capable of maintaining antitumor T cell activity even in challenging tumor microenvironments. Using NK cell derived KIR and DAP12 split signaling provides a novel combined activation and co-stimulation seen in conventional CAR T cells separate from the usual T cell stimulation pathways. It also enables sustained chimeric receptor expression and improves KIR-CAR T cell long term function. This results in prolonged T cell functional persistence and leads to regression of solid tumors and blood cancers in preclinical models that are resistant to traditional CAR T cell therapies. The KIR-CAR platform is being investigated in combination with many additional emerging technologies to potentially provide the next-generation multimodal targeted immunotherapy for patients in need.

About Verismo Therapeutics

Verismo Therapeutics is a pioneer in multi-chain KIR-CAR technology, with its first asset SynKIR™-110 currently in a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial. Verismo's second asset SynKIR™-310 is rapidly advancing towards a Phase 1 clinical trial as well. Verismo is the only company developing the KIR-CAR platform, using a modified NK cell derived receptor and DAP12 pairing, designed to improve T cell persistence and efficacy against aggressive tumors. The KIR-CAR platform technology was developed specifically for treating advanced solid tumors and B cell associated disorders and malignancies, areas of high unmet medical need. For more information, visit: www.verismotherapeutics.com

CONTACT: Raymond Luke; [email protected]

