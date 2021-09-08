Veritas Capital-backed Guidehouse to Acquire Dovel Technologies

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and leading provider of strategic advisory and technology services to the commercial and public sector markets with strong expertise in the highly regulated industries of healthcare, financial services, energy & infrastructure, national security, and aerospace & defense, today announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dovel Technologies ("Dovel"), a portfolio company of Macquarie Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Dovel adds proven and market leading domain expertise in Health, Human Services, and Public Safety with leading-edge technologies in advanced data analytics and artificial intelligence, enterprise digital modernization and system integration, and cloud adoption and infrastructure optimization to complement Guidehouse's service offerings, particularly in the Health, National Security, and Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure sectors. Guidehouse is excited to welcome Dovel's talented management team and employee base of over 1,800 individuals to pursue the opportunities ahead as part of a combined enterprise that is expected to generate over $2 billion in annual revenue. The closing of this transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of this year.

"The acquisition of Dovel is a strategic step in our journey to create the next generation global consultancy," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "Dovel is an exceptionally strong solutions provider with significant experience in supporting agency missions to improve public health, strengthen research and IT capabilities, and optimize operational outcomes. With complementary strengths in Guidehouse's focus areas, together we will be well positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions to tackle some of the most complex challenges facing government and commercial clients, while building resilience into important missions and services. Bringing together best-in-class portfolios, highly talented teams, and technology-first business models—we look forward to the merger and the journey to come."

Damon Griggs, Chief Executive Officer of Dovel said, "We are excited by the opportunity to join the Guidehouse platform given our complementary capabilities and strategically correlated missions to improve, protect, and save lives. Together, Dovel and Guidehouse will create a powerful, technology-driven organization, characterized by deep industry expertise and leading technical know-how. Our companies are aligned with similar cultures and strong core values. Through the integration of our two firms, our employees will experience an innovative and collaborative environment with expanded growth opportunities, while our combined clients will access a wider array of expertise, tools, and technologies to support their most important initiatives. We look forward to this new chapter together."

"Guidehouse and Dovel are both leaders in their markets today, and this combination will further expand and differentiate the offerings of each business across the public and private sector. We look forward to the next chapter of growth at Guidehouse as the company continues to scale and bring deep expertise and diverse capabilities to its client base," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital.

In addition to its ownership interest, Macquarie Capital acted as financial advisor to Dovel. Houlihan Lokey also acted as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Dovel.

Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel to Guidehouse and Veritas Capital.

About Veritas Capital

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide, including those operating in the healthcare, national security, software, education, aerospace & defense, government services, communications, and energy industries. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means.

Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to Veritas. We are proud stewards of national assets, helping to improve the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advance our educational system, and protect our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. The company helps clients address their complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, Guidehouse creates scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About Dovel

Dovel is a trusted government partner that blends deep domain expertise with advanced technologies to help our customers solve complex problems that improve, protect, and save lives. As a rapidly growing company, the company combines entrepreneurial spirit, customer focus, and an outcomes-based approach to support agency missions in health IT, life sciences, public safety, and grants management. To learn more, visit www.doveltech.com.

About Macquarie Capital

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Macquarie Group. Our capabilities encompass corporate advisory and a full spectrum of capital solutions, including capital raising services from equity, debt and private capital markets and principal investments from Macquarie's own balance sheet. These offerings are reinforced through our deep sector expertise in: aerospace, defense and government services, consumer, gaming and leisure, financial institutions, healthcare, industrials, infrastructure and energy, real estate, resources, services, technology and telecommunications and media sectors. Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, the principal investing arm of Macquarie Capital Advisory and Capital Solutions, provides flexible primary financing and secondary market investing solutions for corporate and commercial real estate clients across North America, Europe and Australasia. For further information visit macquarie.com/au/en/about/company/macquarie-capital/advisory-and-capital-solutions.html .

Media Contacts:

For Veritas Capital:

Andrew Cole / Julie Rudnick

Sard Verbinnen & Co

(212) 687-8080

[email protected]

For Guidehouse:

Cecile Fradkin, S&C Public Relations

(646) 941-9139

[email protected]

For Dovel:

Jessica Lindberg

(301) 693-3527

[email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse

Related Links

http://www.guidehouse.com

