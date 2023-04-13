Veritas Logistics Accelerates 3PL Business and Digitizes Customer Experience with Turvo's Collaborative TMS

Leading North American logistics provider automates and streamlines operations with Turvo Collaboration Cloud and its industry-leading transportation management applications.

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, today announces its strategic partnership with Veritas Logistics, LLC , a leading third-party logistics firm headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Turvo Logo

The Veritas team has over 20 years of combined experience, a deep understanding of the supply chain, an expansive network, and a maniacal focus on customer experience. Veritas specializes in a range of 3PL services including temperature controlled, flatbed, dedicated capacity, dry van, expedited services, less-than-truckload (LTL), drayage, intermodal, and high-value cargo shipments.

Veritas selected Turvo as their tech partner and TMS provider to accelerate growth, and is live on the Collaboration Cloud platform at its locations across Ohio, Arkansas, and Illinois. With Turvo, Veritas has achieved tremendous growth with a 242% increase in YoY revenue, a 323% increase in shipment volume and a better overall customer and carrier experience. Additionally, Veritas has quickly increased its employee headcount by 350% in 12 months. With Turvo, Veritas employees benefit from rapid onboarding and adoption with guided training via Turvo Academy.

"At Veritas we are a people first business and we aim to provide our customers with exceptional service powered by tech, " said Brian Hastings, CEO, Veritas. "Making the decision to partner with Turvo was simple -- it's the most modern and innovative TMS on the market. It's given our operators the ability to digitize and streamline operations, and our customers benefit from faster, more efficient shipment execution and service."

With Turvo's TMS, Veritas offers its network of employees, carriers, drivers and customers a common, cloud platform to collaborate and manage orders and shipments with real-time visibility into every movement and every transaction. Veritas operators can plan, execute, and settle freight with more accuracy and manage shipments by exception to keep customers informed as issues arise. Veritas operators can engage with customers in real-time, keep them informed to eliminate manual check calls and the redundancies of legacy TMS providers.

"Veritas is now positioned to scale their business leveraging our advanced TMS software while keeping their customers at the core of their business model -- this is the power of Turvo," said Scott Lang, Chairman and CEO, Turvo. "Turvo's platform was built for collaboration with the end-customer top of mind. This partnership truly differentiates Veritas, and we're excited to be a big part of their continued growth."

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations, allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Foley, 214-263-3547, [email protected].

SOURCE Turvo