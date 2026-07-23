VERITAS PRIME HONORED AS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2026 STEVIE AWARDS FOR GREAT EMPLOYERS

ORLANDO, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Prime, an SAP payroll and compliance partner, helping enterprises move faster and reduce risk across the broader SAP suite, today announced it has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology category in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products, solutions, and suppliers that help create and drive great places to work.

Winners will be honored at a red-carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France, where they will be celebrated alongside winners of the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie® Awards.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 38 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. Veritas Prime earned the Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers for its Veritas Prime Connector, an SAP-native integration layer that transforms how third-party HR vendors connect to SAP SuccessFactors.

By reducing integration deployment time from approximately 150 hours to fewer than 10, the Connector accelerates implementation by up to 15x while lowering costs, simplifying compliance and improving scalability for global organizations. Stevie Awards judges praised the innovation as "a strong and well-differentiated nomination that demonstrates clear innovation in HR technology deployment," noting the Connector "addresses a long-standing industry pain point" and its ability to "deliver exceptional efficiency gains while simplifying HR integrations at scale."

"This recognition reflects our team's commitment to solving real-world HR and payroll challenges through innovation," said Michael Pappis, Co-Founder and CEO of Veritas Prime. "The Connector was built to eliminate complexity for our customers, and we're honored that the Stevie Awards recognized the impact it's delivering for organizations around the world."

More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 178,000 public votes.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the 11th edition of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We are proud to honor the organizations that are setting the standard as employers of the year, along with the HR professionals, teams, and workplace leaders whose efforts make these achievements possible. We look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at http://HR.StevieAwards.com.

About Veritas Prime

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Veritas Prime is a global SAP technology services firm specializing in SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Payroll, and SAP S/4HANA solutions. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and client success, Veritas Prime helps organizations transform HR and finance operations through integrated technology and managed services. To learn more, visit veritasprime.com

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Veritas Prime