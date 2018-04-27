Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign

"For Verizon, it's about honoring military service and supporting our military communities. We value veterans for their superb training, discipline, leadership, dedication and experience supporting our country" said Dr. David M. Caruth, an Army veteran and marketing manager at Verizon. "Named the #1 Military-Friendly Company, Verizon is committed to being one of the best places to work for veterans. Whether it's creating the best network to keep our loved ones close, offering jobs to those returning to civilian life, or with this humbling donation to WWP, Verizon proudly serves in any way it can."

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. The journey continues until every injured veteran who was once the warrior being carried off the battlefield is empowered to become the warrior who carries others, thus embodying the WWP logo. At WWP, this is known as "living the logo." For warriors, the logo is an undeniable symbol that reminds them of their resilience – and their passion for continued service.

"The generosity of our supporters enables Wounded Warrior Project to provide life-changing programs at no cost to the warriors we serve," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "Partners like Verizon provide us critical resources that allow us to address the challenges warriors face head-on. We're extremely grateful for their support."

WWP serves warriors by connecting them with one another and their communities. Programs also focus on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. If you are interested in impacting the lives of warriors and joining our team, visit www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

