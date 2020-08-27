Verizon Customers Can Support Injured Veterans Through Bill Pay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verizon customers have a new way to support injured veterans and their families through Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).

Starting Aug. 27, Verizon Wireless customers who pay their bill monthly through My Verizon online or the My Verizon app will have the option to support the veterans charity through an "Add Donation" link on their payment confirmation page. Customers can round up their bill to the next dollar or contribute a fixed amount of $1, $5, $10, $20, $50, or $100. Round It Up America® is powering the campaign.

"We're truly grateful to Verizon and their customers for making our mission of honoring and empowering injured veterans and their families possible through their generous support, especially during these unprecedented times," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington.

Verizon has consistently supported warriors through WWP and has been named the #1 Military Friendly® company three years in a row. Verizon customers can visit www.verizonwireless.com/military to learn more about savings for active-duty military and veterans.

"We have a history of supporting our military in a multitude of ways. But one that is near and dear to our hearts is assisting in the care of our soldiers, current, and past, as they recover from their service," said Verizon's Head of Military and First Responder Consumer Marketing Dr. David M. Caruth. "What Wounded Warrior Project does to support our nation's heroes is commendable, and we're honored to assist with their mission and extend our hands and help."

Verizon customers can visit https://www.verizonwireless.com/support/bill-pay-charitable-donations-faqs/ with questions regarding the donation process.

Supporters can discover how WWP is honoring and empowering injured veterans and their families.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

