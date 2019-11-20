Verizon Media doubles down on commerce and launches holiday campaign with eBay

"At Verizon Media, we're closing the loop between content and commerce to drive deeper value for our consumers and brand partners," said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media. "Consumers increasingly want more engagement with content to learn and discover new things that could improve their lives. We're excited to partner with eBay this holiday season to continue creating a more engaging experience that connects discovery to purchase."

Together, Yahoo and eBay created a multifaceted content and commerce campaign that gives guys ideas for what to wish for, when to shop, and what to get their loved ones. The elements include a "Holiday Guide for Guys" hub, a unique destination on Yahoo Lifestyle which aggregates holiday shopping content, as well as expert-driven original articles that share everything from eBay's latest tech and sporting gadgets to collectibles and apparel for guys and from guys for 2019.

Additionally, eBay will be the first brand partner to leverage Verizon Media's new shoppable video formats. Beginning today, Verizon Media will roll out a series of videos featuring influencers like tech and gaming expert Brian Tong and reality TV star Tanner Tolbert to highlight eBay products across lifestyle, tech and sports. This format is a unique solution from Verizon Media that combines a native video player and a shopping carousel optimized to help consumers discover and purchase things they love while watching videos.

"Together with Verizon Media's shoppable content capabilities and the gifting expertise of influencers like Brian and Tanner, we're offering eBay's amazing selection of inventory to help guys everywhere find the best gifts to give and ask for," said Suzy Deering, Chief Marketing Offer for eBay Americas. "From rare collectibles to trending fashion and retro inspired gadgets to the latest tech, eBay provides the value and selection that shoppers are looking for as they seek out gifting inspiration this holiday season."

The partnership builds on Verizon Media's strategy to create a seamless, unified commerce experience across its brands. This fall, the company announced its commitment to commerce, including a suite of new capabilities like shoppable content, interactive videos and images, editorially curated product guides, and a Yahoo Shopping hub which curates, discovers, and price track deals for consumers.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2018, eBay enabled $95 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

