Verkada and Convergint partner to deliver smarter, safer buildings

News provided by

Verkada

14 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced a partnership with Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration. Driven by a shared commitment to safety and customer service, paired with Convergint's vast global footprint and Verkada's best-in-class technology, the partnership will empower both organizations to serve a broader global customer base.

Continue Reading
Convergint
Convergint

"Convergint is focused on being our customers' best service provider," said Joe Young, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances, Convergint. "By enabling security incident reduction, improving response time, and optimizing threat management, Verkada's cloud platform supports making the world safer for our customers and communities. We're excited to work closely with Verkada to deliver these solutions to our global customers." 

Verkada's mission is to protect people and property in a privacy-sensitive way. Their cloud-based building security and management platform has rapidly grown and evolved since the company was founded in 2016. Today, more than 19,000 customers across 70 countries leverage Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, intercoms, and workplace management — to operate safer, smarter buildings.

"We have long admired Convergint and are delighted that today we can partner with their team to enhance safety in the communities we serve together. They have created a strong, service-focused culture and consistently live up to their mission to be customers' best service providers," said Filip Kaliszan, CEO of Verkada.

Convergint leads the industry with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations globally. And with their continued commitment to innovation and delivering top-tier technical expertise, they have helped solidify their reputation as a leader within the physical security industry for over two decades.

About Convergint

Convergint is a $2.3 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. Listed as the #1 systems integrator in SDM Magazine's Top Systems Integrators Report for the past six years, Convergint leads with over 9,000 colleagues and more than 200 locations worldwide. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com

About Verkada

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and properties in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 19,000 organizations across 70 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

SOURCE Verkada

Also from this source

Verkada unveils new PTZ camera, expanded product offerings and platform integrations

New data reveals rise in teen vaping, compromising academic performance and mental health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.