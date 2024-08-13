Verkada Continues to Invest in Enterprise Customers With Strategic New Hire

"Verkada's rapid growth confirms that customers are eager to adopt solutions that help them protect people and places in a privacy-sensitive way," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "Strategic hires like Mauricio will be critical in meeting and expanding on customer demand. He is a seasoned, mission-driven leader and we'll work side-by-side as we continue to build our sales team."

Mauricio Ramirez has over two decades of experience in the technology sector. Previously, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Strategic Sales at Conga, where he drove global sales operations. Prior to Conga, Mauricio held several senior leadership roles across various organizations including Amplitude, Informatica, BEA Systems, Oracle, and others.

"Verkada's platform is powering more than 1 million active devices for 25,000 customers across 85 countries," said Mauricio Ramirez, Vice President of North America Corporate Enterprise Sales at Verkada. "The growth that this organization has seen is remarkable. Joining a company with this much future potential paired with such an important mission is incredibly exciting."

This news comes on the heels of Verkada hitting two major growth milestones:

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 25,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

