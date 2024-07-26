Verkada Hits 25,000 Customers Globally, Driving Cloud Adoption Across the Industry

"What started as a cloud-based security camera offering has, in just eight years, transformed into a comprehensive security platform, including door access control , environmental sensors, alarms, workplace and, most recently, intercom ," said Eric Salava, Chief Revenue Officer at Verkada. "The growth in our product offerings reflects the increasingly complex challenges our customers face. Our novel approach to designing a single platform with a seamless, easy-to-use experience for the end user to tackle these complex, cross-product challenges is a key driver of our consistent growth."

Verkada's more than 1 million devices deployed across 85 countries today help protect more than 13 million students, 5.9 million manufacturing employees, 1.9 million retail workers, and 1.4 million healthcare workers. A few of our customers include:

Equinox : "There are no secrets to becoming successful with Verkada. The way the system works is effortless–from the way it's installed to getting it up and running," said John Spirko , Vice President of Loss Prevention at Equinox.

The City of Los Angeles : "Verkada makes it simple and quick to detect and respond to public safety incidents. It has never been easier in the over 20 years I've been here," said Jerry Morris , Communications Manager, Information Technology Agency City of Los Angeles.

The School District of Mondovi : "We are responsible for our students when they're here for the day, which means having an effective emergency response protocol in place. It took just one hour to find [a] missing student with Verkada, which wouldn't have been possible with our previous system," said Brad Elkins , IT Director, The School District of Mondovi.

Verkada's relentless focus on innovation has been critical to achieving positive outcomes for its customers' most pressing needs. Most recently, the company reinforced its commitment to privacy with new features like Live Face Blur and Verkada Verify , a video authentication feature that enables anyone to double-check whether Verkada footage has been tampered with. Further, Verkada has enhanced its AI feature set with the latest computer vision and large language models. From License Plate Recognition (LPR) unlock capabilities, Motion Search with Trajectory Analysis , and Line Crossing and Loitering Alerts to AI-Powered Search , the leading new technologies Verkada offers are making it even easier for its customers to do the mission-critical work of keeping people safe.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 25,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com .

