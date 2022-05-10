Verkada Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2022

"We are honored to be included on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list. I hear from employees many reasons for why they love to work here - but the two that stand out the most is our commitment to our employee's professional development and to creating an environment where they feel a strong sense of belonging," said Dervilla Lannon, Verkada's Vice President of People.

Verkada started in 2016 with four co-founders and just one product line - hybrid cloud-based security cameras. The company has experienced incredible growth and today boasts more than 1,000 employees, 11,000+ customers, seven offices, and five product lines across the security technology space.

Verkada's growth has provided a rich environment for its employees to gain exciting new development opportunities - including opening new offices, launching new product lines, and growing teams. Throughout this growth, Verkada has maintained a proven track record of promoting from within and providing exciting new opportunities to talented employees, often at an earlier point in their career than they would be given at more traditional companies.

The company works hard to make their workplace one where everyone feels a sense of belonging. One way they accomplish this is through their many employee resource groups, such as Women at Verkada, the Verkada Pride Community, and the Multicultural Community at Verkada. These groups foster an inclusive work environment by providing avenues for connection across functions that may not normally interact and ultimately improve company culture across their offices.

Verkada is continuing to grow and hiring across their engineering, sales, marketing, communications, recruiting, and people teams. More information can be found at https://www.verkada.com/careers/ .

About Verkada

Verkada's mission is to protect people and assets in a privacy-respecting manner. They are a leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security, enabling over 11,000 organizations worldwide to keep their people safe. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's five product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, and visitor management — provide unparalleled visibility through a single secure cloud-based software platform.

SOURCE Verkada