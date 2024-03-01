Verkada Releases 2024 Impact Report, Commits to Reaching Net Zero Emissions by 2045

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, a leader in enterprise building security and management, today launched its inaugural Impact Report and committed it will reach net zero emissions by 2045. As Verkada's business continues to rapidly scale, so has the company's impact on the communities where it operates: today more than 1 million Verkada devices are online protecting people and property for 22,000 customers in 70 countries.

"While our mission is focused on the people and the property that we're protecting, safety and sustainability is something that we think about holistically as we build new products and grow as an organization," said Dervilla Lannon, VP of People & Community Impact at Verkada. "Ultimately, our platform creates a safer environment in which people can live and thrive over the long term. Our Impact Report and the sustainability commitments we've made demonstrate how we are building a safer, more sustainable future together with our customers, partners, and suppliers."

Sustainable impact built into Verkada's products

Verkada plays a meaningful role in how its customers fulfill their sustainability requirements related to the health and safety of their people, their communities, and their environment. Through products such as its Air Quality Sensors, which can monitor for air pollutants as well as heating and cooling to optimize energy usage, Verkada is empowering its customers to minimize their carbon footprints.

Sustainable impact built into Verkada's operations

Verkada's people strategy, designed to support the company's growth and positive impact, is a reflection of its responsibility to create environments, programs, and opportunities that enable employees and communities to thrive. Among the steps Verkada has taken to embed sustainability into its operations include:

Commuter Benefits: Verkada has an in-office work culture, and each office location has been chosen so employees can optimize public transit in their commutes. To further help employees reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, Verkada provides $200 per month for each employee to use toward public transit options and other commuting expenses in their cities.

per month for each employee to use toward public transit options and other commuting expenses in their cities. Office Sustainability: In Verkada offices that serve lunch and dinner, the company donates excess food at the end of each day to local soup kitchens, shelters, and non-profit organizations.

Verkada Gives: Verkada's global philanthropic initiative allows the company to provide its time, products, and resources to causes that align with its mission. Since Verkada Gives was launched in 2021, Verkada has supported over 100 causes.

Strategy and accountability for Verkada's future

Verkada is committing that it will reach net zero emissions by 2045. Current initiatives being implemented today in service of this goal include setting an environmental management system in place to measure Verkada's carbon footprint, engaging with vendors and suppliers on enhancing their sustainability practices, and implementing a recycling program for Verkada hardware.

Read Verkada's 2024 Impact Report .

