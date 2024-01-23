Verkada welcomes new marketing leadership, continues fueling rapid expansion

Richard Rogers joins Verkada to lead Global Demand Gen & Field Marketing; Priyanka Srinivasan as head of Product Marketing; and Adee McAninch as head of Global Channel Marketing.

"Having a strong and seasoned marketing team helps us go above and beyond in all aspects of our business to support our now 20,000+ customers," said Filip Kaliszan, Co-Founder & CEO. "I'm confident Richard, Adee, and Priyanka will play key roles in capturing the growth opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to expand our product offering and reach new customers across the globe."

These investments follow a 69% growth in the marketing team's size in the past two years and a host of new initiatives and programs – from Verkada's inaugural user conference, VerkadaOne , to their reimagined Partner Program.

Richard Rogers, Head of Global Demand Gen and Field Marketing

Richard Rogers is a seasoned marketing executive with experience in international leadership roles across the technology industry for over 25 years. Prior to joining Verkada, Richard led startup marketing globally for AWS, built global field and channel marketing for Palo Alto Networks, as well as held various positions at SAP, Oracle, Veritas, and Symantec. Richard also advised on multiple boards for startups in B2B software, services, and cleantech sectors. Outside of work, Richard is a Certified Scrum Master, has a passion for entrepreneurship and sustainable technology, and is a mediocre mandolin player.

Priyanka Srinivasan, Head of Product Marketing

Priyanka Srinivasan is a proven marketing leader with a track record of driving substantial growth and innovation for over 15 years. While at Qualia, a SaaS company in the real estate space, Priyanka Srinivasan led the expansion of customer and partner marketing efforts across multiple products that led to sustained growth and unlocked new audiences. She also held business operations and product marketing roles at both Gainsight and Twitter. Priyanka holds a BA in Economics and MS in Management Science & Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

Adee McAninch, Head of Global Channel Marketing

Adee McAninch is a skilled marketer with 23 years of experience working in the technology industry - mostly in the startup space. With a variety of roles across sales leadership, product marketing, and channel operations, Adee McAnich brings fresh perspective and leadership to the channel marketing organization. She has been recognized as a CRN Woman of the Channel for the past 10 years. While in her previous role at Veeam Software, a leading platform in data protection and ransomware recovery, Adee reimagined the partner ecosystem for resellers, service providers, distributors, and alliances. Adee holds a BA from Wright State University where she was a D1 softball player. On a personal note, she loves watching sports (especially baseball) with her three sons or relaxing on the beach in Florida.

