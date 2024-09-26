Verndale Takes Home 3 Sitecore 2024 Partner Experience Awards

The Digital Experience Agency Wins Global Customer Success Award, Global Strategic Excellence Award, and Solution Partner Innovation Award

BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a leader in digital strategy, website design, development, and marketing, announces its recognition as a winner in three categories for the Sitecore Partner Experience Awards. Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience management software, recognizes partners who have demonstrated excellence in strategy, implementation, and support while empowering marketing teams and creating business-impacting transformation.

The accolades celebrate Verndale's commitment to driving exceptional business outcomes and pushing the boundaries of digital innovation by leveraging the Sitecore digital experience platform (DXP).

Verndale was the only agency to receive three awards and was recognized in the following categories:

Global Customer Success

Global Strategic Excellence

Solution Partner Innovation

"Being the only agency awarded three Sitecore Partner Experience Awards underscores the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering transformative digital experiences," shared Jim King, Verndale's VP of Partners. "By leveraging Sitecore's comprehensive platform alongside our deep expertise, we help our clients achieve their growth objectives and create impactful, customer-centered solutions. We're excited to build on this momentum and continue empowering our clients to elevate their digital experiences on Sitecore's platform."

Verndale stands out as a leading North American Sitecore Platinum Partner and Enterprise Solution Provider, with over 15 years of success in delivering top-notch Sitecore implementations. The agency's certifications span Sitecore's products, including Experience Platform, Content Hub, OrderCloud, CDP, Personalize, and the new XM Cloud.

Verndale's CEO, Chris Pisapia, emphasized Verndale's innovation and strategic focus: "Being honored with three Sitecore Partner Experience Awards highlights our relentless focus on helping clients strategically connect with their customers and drive measurable business outcomes. Our team's ability to continuously innovate and push the boundaries of what's possible with Sitecore's technology allows us to create experiences that empower clients to achieve digital success."

These awards come on the heels of Verndale winning the 2024 VOCalis award from Digital Clarity Group (DCG) for being #1 in Customer Satisfaction Among Sitecore Partners Worldwide earlier this year.

About Verndale

Verndale is an award-winning digital experience agency with a successful track record designing, building, and delivering digital experiences for web, mobile, and commerce. Through the Sitecore platform, Verndale is helping clients like Aspen Snowmass , SeaWorld , Panera Bread , JM Family , Acadian Asset Management , and many more push boundaries, achieve growth objectives, and optimize experiences. For more information, please get in touch with Verndale at press @verndale.com .

