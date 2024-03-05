Verndale Welcomes Max Fresen as Chief Experience Officer

New CXO Brings Over Two Decades of Experience in Advertising and Marketing to Lead the Agency's Experience Design Team

BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verndale, a digital experience agency headquartered in Boston, MA, announced the appointment of Max Fresen as their Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Max joins Verndale from BRANDtho, where he successfully led as CXO, bringing with him over two decades of invaluable experience in the advertising and marketing industry.

As CXO at Verndale, Max will play a pivotal role in charting the agency's future. He'll lead the experience design team and drive initiatives that align with the organization's strategic goals.

Chris Pisapia, CEO of Verndale, shares, "As we steer Verndale through our transformative growth as a company, our focus on delivering business value remains. Balancing technical expertise with strategic creativity is key. Following our investments in the agency's strategy team in 2023 , we're thrilled to announce Max Fresen's hire to steward innovation in experience design. This move expands our creative services and reflects our commitment to redefining digital experiences and propelling clients' initiatives forward."

Max's recruitment reinforces the agency's commitment to excellence and innovation. In his role as the head of experience design, Max will be responsible for delivering engaging and impactful experiences across all channels and platforms, contributing to Verndale's evolution as a strategic partner to its clients.

"I'm thrilled to join Verndale at this pivotal moment in the evolution of communication arts. In an era where generative technologies have made the once impossible commonplace, capturing customers' attention and building a brand has become more challenging than ever," comments Max. "Navigating the intersection of art and science is now essential for a company's success. With Verndale's decades of experience crafting tech-enabled experiences at an enterprise scale, we're uniquely positioned to be the ideal partner for this transformative journey. I'm excited to contribute to Verndale's mission and drive impactful outcomes for our clients and their customers."

Max's extensive experience and leadership at previous agencies prime him to lead and grow the Experience Design team and drive outcomes for our clients. His passion for pushing the boundaries of technology and psychology and his commitment to making the world a better place through design and innovation make him a valuable addition to the Verndale team.

Verndale is a digital agency that designs, develops, and delivers high-performing websites and ecommerce experiences. The agency guides clients in creating more human experiences in a digital world and is committed to pushing boundaries, achieving growth objectives, and optimizing digital experiences for its clients and their customers. Verndale offers digital strategy, experience design, digital marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and sales quoting solutions. The agency leverages best-in-class technologies to deliver clients custom solutions that stand above the rest.

As a recognized Optimizely Premium partner , Verndale has earned seven MVP awards, holds 60 certifications, and boasts 30 global accreditations. In 2023 and 2021, the agency was honored with the Optimizely Partner of the Year award . Verndale is also North America's leading Sitecore Enterprise Solution provider and Platinum partner. With nine MVPs and 25 certified developers, Verndale's specializations include Experience Platform, XM Cloud, OrderCloud, CDP & Personalization, and Content Hub.

