Vero Fiber Completes Acquisition of Telephone Electronics Corporation (TEC), Expanding Fiber Platform Across the Southeast

BOULDER, Colo. and JACKSON, Miss., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Broadband, LLC, d/b/a Vero Fiber ("Vero"), a leading provider of fiber-to-the-premise (FTTP) broadband networks, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Telephone Electronics Corporation ("TEC"), expanding its presence across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. The transaction marks a significant milestone in Vero's national growth strategy, bringing TEC's century-long legacy and robust infrastructure into the Vero platform.

Through this acquisition, Vero continues its mission of delivering reliable, next-generation fiber connectivity to underserved and rural communities, extending its footprint from the Western United States into the Southeast via TEC's 4,500-mile fiber network. The combined company will reach approximately 444,000 households, including both currently serviceable locations and markets under construction, further strengthening Vero's position as a scaled, multi-region fiber operator.

TEC will continue to operate as an independent brand within Vero's FTTH portfolio. As part of the integration, Vero has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving TEC's client-focused culture and community investments. Local leadership and dedicated teams will remain in place, ensuring a seamless transition for employees and customers across the three-state footprint. Vero also plans to invest additional capital into the TEC network to support continued expansion and deliver enhanced, multi-gig fiber services across the region.

Sunita Krishna, CEO of Vero Fiber, said:

"What drew us to TEC wasn't just the network. It was the people and the reputation they've built serving their communities. Bringing TEC into the Vero family means we can accelerate bringing reliable fiber internet to more people and do it with a team that already knows what local trust looks like. We're excited to build on that together."

"We would also like to extend a special thank you and congratulations to the TEC Shareholders. TEC's success over the past 100-plus years reflects their vision, local commitment, and passion for connecting people. Their dedication and leadership have built a strong foundation that will continue to thrive as part of Vero's long-term growth strategy."

Scott Pell, President of TEC, added:

"We are thrilled to finalize this partnership. Joining forces with Vero provides TEC with the capital and scale needed to accelerate our growth while continuing to serve our communities with the same community focus and dedication. Our customers can expect the same trusted service, now supported by the resources and innovation of a national platform."

Service Footprint

With the completion of the acquisition, Vero now operates and manages fiber services across key markets in the Southeast, including:

Mississippi: Bay Springs, Morton, Taylorsville, Magee, Forest, Pelahatchie, Laurel, Collins, Newton, and surrounding communities

Bay Springs, Morton, Taylorsville, Magee, Forest, Pelahatchie, Laurel, Collins, Newton, and surrounding communities Tennessee: Paris, Camden, Huntingdon, McKenzie, Pulaski, Milan, Halls, and throughout Western and Middle Tennessee

Paris, Camden, Huntingdon, McKenzie, Pulaski, Milan, Halls, and throughout Western and Middle Tennessee Alabama: Roanoke, Cherokee, Tuscumbia, Five Points, and Wadley

About Vero Fiber

Founded in 2017 and based in Boulder, Colorado, Vero Networks designs, builds, owns and operates fiber infrastructure that serves retail consumers (FTTH), K-12 schools (E-Rate), government entities, enterprises, wireless and wireline carriers and hyperscale/cloud providers across the United States. Vero's key services include dark fiber, wide area networks, internet access, lit fiber and private fiber networks, delivered through a portfolio of operating brands that leverage a shared fiber backbone and construction capabilities. For more information, please visit www.veronetworks.com.

About TEC

TEC has served homes and businesses across Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee for more than a century. Built on a foundation of community investment and reliable service, TEC provides high-speed fiber broadband and advanced communication solutions to rural and underserved markets across the three-state region.

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks