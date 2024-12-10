Vero Networks Brings New Connectivity Options to Booming Ohio Data Center Regions

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks, a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, will deliver 65 miles of new multi-conduit and fiber optic network to the greater Columbus area (Silicon Heartland), including; Hilliard, New Albany, OH and other growing areas in Licking, Delaware and Franklin Counties. When completed Vero will have nearly 100 route miles of fully underground network in the area purpose built to create new infrastructure options to numerous Columbus area data centers.

Columbus has become a critical data center market (the 9th largest data center market in the U.S. with over 11 million square feet of space) used for cloud applications, Generative AI and Machine Learning. Centrally located between other key data center markets (Chicago, New York, Northern Virginia), Columbus has proven attractive as it offers competitive land prices for developers, a 765 kVA power transmission and the ability to choose power providers.

"Vero partners with marquee clients by constructing greenfield networks that support the tremendous infrastructure required to support AI and other technologies." said Pamela Moore, CEO of Vero Fiber Networks. "We completed our first route in the Columbus area in mid-2022 and are excited to expand in this important market."

Vero offers diverse, high-count fiber solutions to companies in Columbus and around the U.S. with a nationwide network that spans 20 states and 245 cities.

About Vero Networks

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers. Vero is headquartered in Boulder CO, with offices in several other locations across the country. Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Broadband, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital and FastTrack Communications. For more information, please visit https://www.veronetworks.com or reach out directly to: [email protected]

