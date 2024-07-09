Vero Networks Completes Conduit and Fiber Network between Mechanicsburg and Dublin, OH, Enhancing Diversity and Reliability

BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Fiber Networks, a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the completion of a 25 mile fully underground multi-conduit fiber network between Mechanicsburg, OH and Dublin, OH. This strategic initiative is aimed at enhancing connectivity, improving network resilience, and ensuring reliable communication services in the region.

Over the past several years, Columbus, OH has risen to be one of the top ten largest data center markets in the U.S. Data Center operators are drawn to the region due to available land and power along with other economic development incentives. This new route will significantly enhance connectivity in the region by providing a diverse route into the Columbus metropolitan area from previously constructed routes. This unique path minimizes risk of disruptions due to unforeseen events such as natural disasters, accidents or other emergencies. Given the criticality of network availability and ever increasing capacity demands for AI this route provides a high capacity and geographically distinct path into the Columbus market.

"We are excited to complete this new fiber and conduit path near Columbus," said Pamela Moore, CEO of Vero Fiber Networks. "This route provides diversity to existing fiber networks in the Columbus area and enables new middle mile connections to rural areas west of Columbus."

Vero Networks is excited about the positive impact that the high capacity diverse fiber route in Ohio will have on businesses and communities in the region. This strategic investment aligns with our mission to invest in fiber infrastructure solutions in areas with the greatest need.

About Vero Networks

Vero Fiber Networks is a leading provider of fiber optic infrastructure solutions, with a proven track record of delivering fast and reliable connectivity to K-12 schools and libraries, higher education, state and local government, wireless carriers and hyperscale content providers. Vero is headquartered in Boulder CO, with offices in several other locations across the country. Vero provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, Vero Fiber Networks, Vero Broadband, Glass Roots Construction, Clearnetworx, Deeply Digital and FastTrack Communications. For more information, please visit https://www.veronetworks.com or reach out directly to: [email protected]

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Vero Fiber Networks