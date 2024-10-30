Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investor Alert (NASDAQ: VRCA): Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against the Company's Officers and Directors for Possible False Statements

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP advises Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors that the firm is investigating potential legal claims relating to the company's unsuccessful efforts in 2021 and 2022 to secure regulatory approval for its drug product VP-102, designed to treat molluscum. Current shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm.

On September 3, 2024, Chief Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania issued an order denying in part a motion to dismiss a class action complaint filed against Verrica and certain of its executive officers. There, it is alleged that dermatology therapeutics company Verrica intentionally misled investors between May 2021 and May 2022 about the prospects of obtaining U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for VP-102 (or YCANTH) by concealing known quality control problems at its contract manufacturer. When the truth was revealed in May 2022, Verrica's stock fell almost 64%.

The Schubert firm is investigating potential wrongdoing by Verrica's officers and directors in connection with these allegations.

