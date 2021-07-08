Versa Products Launches Second Phase of 3D CAD downloads, adding V-316 Series Valves, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

CINCINNATI and PARAMUS, N.J., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Products extended their 3D CAD configurator to include the V-316 Series. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the tool enables design engineers to instantly access necessary information and CAD models for V-316 Series stainless steel directional control valves, adding accuracy and accelerating design cycles for manufacturers.

Versa is a respected player in industries such as energy, manufacturing, mobile, aerospace, and utilities, and engineers worldwide rely on Versa for their quality and durability. Now engineers can configure Versa V-316 solenoids online in an interactive, 3D viewer with detailed dimensions, and they can download CAD models in 150+ native file formats.

The popular V-316 Series is versatile, rugged, and stands up to years of heavy use in the toughest environments. By adding the V-316 Series to the online configurator, users now have 24/7 access to valuable product information.

"The beauty of the configurator is that when an engineer needs a CAD model, it's readily available online," John Hatcher, Digital Technology Director at Versa Products, said. "There's a high demand for our V-316 Series, and by adding these parts to the configurator it gives engineers and manufacturers more accessibility. Customers can use the configurator to view clear and valuable information on our products, and we're putting it in our customers' language so they can get the information they need."

Hatcher added, "This online configurator is all about self-service. We want engineers to have instant access to the necessary information so they can download a Versa model and get back to their work."

About Versa Products

For more than 70 years, Versa Products Co., Inc. has been an expert in valve automation and fluid power and a partner to customers when reliability is imperative. Versa provides reliability for customers in the most challenging environments and offers countless valve combinations, accessible worldwide, ensuring the best solution for each application. For more information, visit: https://www.versa-valves.com/

About CADENAS PARTsolutions

CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next-generation 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions. Using 3D part catalogs with CAD download technology enables manufacturers to increase sales lead generation and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

