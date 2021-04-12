Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh Project

Versace Home's outstanding design and craftsmanship will augment the extraordinary 'Upside Living' design of the limited-edition luxury villas which will be built overlooking the historic and natural setting of Wadi Hanifa. In an exclusive model of innovative design the entrance and living areas will dominate the first floor, together with floor to ceiling windows which will flood the living space with light and make a feature of the spectacular views over Wadi Hanifa, meanwhile the bedrooms and family rooms will be repositioned on the ground level, creating an overall space that combines elegance and practicality.

The villas have also been designed for a smarter life incorporating the latest hi-tech throughout and setting a new benchmark for residential technology. Lighting, heating and air conditioning will be engineered to provide a more enhanced, ambient lifestyle controlled by motion sensors, a sophisticated security and surveillance system will be fully integrated, together with a smart home entertainment system including a home theater and smart kitchen appliances will be standard. The emphasis will be on creating luxury and sophistication in every detail.

Situated overlooking Wadi Hanifa with easy access to the city's prime lifestyle destinations and top attractions. The villas have been designed to make the most of their natural setting and offer a new way of living in comfort, luxury and privacy.

On announcing the collaboration with Versace Home, Mr. Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shalash, Chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: "We could not be more proud to partner with such a world-famous brand as Versace on this unique project. To have a design house of such a high caliber create the interiors of these very special homes encapsulates the high level of luxury living we are striving for with Shams Ar Riyadh."

He added: "At Dar Al Arkan, our ambition is to elevate the real estate market in Saudi Arabia. Our close relationship with leading international designers will help achieve this and cement the Kingdom's growing reputation for outstanding architecture and design on a global scale."

The Shams Al Riyadh project is located in a strategic area north of Riyadh, on the King Khalid Road. Extending over an area of more than 5 million square meters, the location offers easy access to the city's most important landmarks. The stunning landscapes of Wadi Hanifa, parks and open spaces all provide a wonderful, comfortable ambiance for families.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485801/Dar_Al_Arkan_Versace.jpg

