Versaterm Appoints Michael Pelfrey as Chief Revenue Officer

MESA, Ariz., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Versaterm, a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, names Michael Pelfrey as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Pelfrey will lead Versaterm's global sales organization and go-to-market strategy, focused on strengthening enterprise execution and deepening customer partnerships. His appointment comes as Versaterm expands its integrated platform and broadens its global presence.

Michael Pelfrey

"We are delighted to welcome Michael as our new Chief Revenue Officer," said Steve Seoane, CEO of Versaterm. "He has a strong track record of leading high-performing teams in government technology and enterprise software. Michael understands how to scale complex organizations while staying relentlessly focused on the customer, and that's exactly what Versaterm needs right now."

Pelfrey brings more than 25 years of experience leading revenue organizations in enterprise technology, SaaS and government technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Neumo (formerly Avenu Insights & Analytics), a prominent government technology platform serving local agencies, where he built and scaled the company's growth organization across a period of significant expansion. Earlier in his career, he held senior sales leadership roles at SAP, overseeing adoption strategy, customer success and line of business profitability across the U.S., Canada and Latin America. He subsequently led sales and market development at eLynx before moving into CRO roles in the government technology sector.

"The best public safety technology does more than solve problems; it strengthens trust between agencies and the communities they serve," said Pelfrey. "Versaterm has spent decades earning that, agency by agency. My focus is on building an organization that matches the quality of the platform and growing by making agencies more successful."

About Versaterm

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit Versaterm.com, LinkedIn or X.

SOURCE Versaterm