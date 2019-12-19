Versatile Epson Small-in-One Photo Printer Transforms "Most-Liked" Digital Photos Into True-to-Life Prints

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to smartphones, consumers are turning into creative photographers, instantaneously capturing, editing and sharing memories across social channels. This surge in capturing priceless moments is accompanied by a growing desire to preserve tangible copies, with 46 percent of U.S. millennials printing pictures at home1. Epson today unveiled a photo printing solution designed for nostalgic crafters, families and photo enthusiasts looking to bring their memories to life – the Expression® Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One® Printer. The latest compact and versatile DIY tool in Epson's lineup, the XP-8600 is ideal for turning your most-liked images into true-to-life prints.

"People today value experiences and capturing memorable moments to share with friends and family. We've seen a resurgence in photo printing, offering people a personal, tangible experience when sharing memories in addition to posting and sharing digitally across social channels," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc. "The latest addition to the Expression lineup gives both photo and DIY enthusiasts an easy-to-use tool to share their favorite memories with high-quality, true-to-life prints."

The Expression Photo XP-8600 comes equipped with a wide color range and specialty media support2 for a variety of creative projects, such as personalized gifts and custom cards. Featuring six-color Claria® Photo HD inks, including Light Cyan and Light Magenta, the Expression Photo XP-8600 creates exceptional images with smooth gradations and amazing skin tones. This DIY solution also supports a range of specialty media2 for versatile printing, even directly on CDs and DVDs.

Designed with convenience in mind, the Expression Photo XP-8600 delivers vibrant 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 10 seconds3 and includes easy-to-use tools for red-eye removal, photo restoration and photo editing with the large 4.3" touchscreen. Compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, users can print from virtually anywhere in the home with hands-free, voice activated printing4 or use the built-in USB and memory card slots5 for easy PC-free printing.

An ideal tool for crafters, the Expression Photo XP-8600 is compatible with the Epson Creative Print mobile app where users can design and print stationery, cards, CD photo albums, and more. Additional features include:

Professional-quality, borderless photos up to 8" x 10" — 6-color Claria Photo HD Inks deliver smooth gradations and amazing skin tones

The Epson Expression Photo XP-8600 Small-in-One ($249.99) is now available through major retail stores nationwide and at Epson's retail site, www.epsonstore.com. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics, and is underpinned by original microdevices. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than U.S. $10 billion.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

