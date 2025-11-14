Version 2025 ez1099 Tax Preparation Software Seamlessly Supports Data Transfer from Year to Year

Just Released! The 2025 ez1099 Software allows clients to roll last year's data into the new year —saving hours of setup time!

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax preparation professionals and HR staff can now effortlessly process and e-file 1099 forms with the newly released ez1099 2025 software from Halfpricesoft.com . Businesses can also instantly roll forward prior-year tax data to save time— all at no additional cost . Handle everything securely in-house and avoid expensive accountant fees this tax season.

"We're excited to release the 2025 ez1099 software, which allows business owners to effortlessly transfer tax data from one year to the next at no additional cost," said Dr. Ge, Founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal is to make 1099 filing faster, easier, and more affordable for every business."

Halfpricesoft.com has updated the latest version of the 1099 preparing software to seamlessly efile unlimited forms, in-house. See instructions below to efile

https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099s_software/howto-efile-tax-forms.asp

Costs start at $79.00 per installation for the basic print and mail version of ez1099 software. For $139.00 per installation, the advanced version offers bulk printing feature, import feature, PDF file creation and electronic filing capability. Also offered is a network version for two installations starting at $199.00 to enable sharing data between computers or offices

ez1099 software also assists in compiling, printing and e-filing these other IRS forms: W2G, 1099-OID, 1097BTC, 1098s (1098, 1098C, 1098E, 1098 T), 1099s (1099A, 1099B, 1099C, 1099CAP, 1099DIV, 1099G, 1099H, 1099INT, 1099LTC, 1099MISC, 1099OID, 1099PATR, 1099Q, 1099R, 1099S, 1099SA), 5498s (5498, 5498ESA, 5498SA), 8935, 3921, 3922, 1096 1098-F form, and 1099-NEC and introducing a NEW 1099-DA form.

ez1099 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, and 8. It can also run on Windows Vista system, 7, and MAC machines (Mac can run the system only if installed with Bootcamp).

The features in the latest version ez1099 software include but are not limited to:

NEW Efile add-on feature- The new add-on feature provides a seamless solution. With this innovative service, we handle the e-filing process on our clients behalf.

ez1099 prints recipient copies on plain white paper.

Print in bulk for faster processing

Quick data importing feature

Customers can save even more time by compiling and saving form data for later use and modification

Support unlimited accounts and unlimited recipients at no additional charge

Go green with optional PDF document converting and e-file (electronic filing) features

Feature to process correction forms included

Halfpricesoft.com welcomes all clients to begin the no obligation thirty-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/1099_software.asp#purchase

At Halfpricesoft.com, our mission is to empower SMBs and accountants with simple, reliable, and affordable software solutions. From payroll and accounting to check printing, tax form filing, and direct deposit, our online and desktop products are designed to help business owners save time, reduce costs, and take control of their financial management. Trusted by thousands of users nationwide, Halfpricesoft.com is dedicated to streamlining business operations and making financial compliance effortless.

