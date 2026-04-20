Vertafore advances AI innovation at Accelerate 2026, embedding AI across workflows to transform the insurance lifecycle

From platform to agents to real workflows, Vertafore and NetVU bring the industry together to move from friction to flow

DENVER, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate 2026 brought together a highly engaged community of insurance professionals to power what's possible in the AI era, sparking conversations, forging high-impact connections and experiencing firsthand the innovations redefining what's next for the industry. More than 2,000 attendees participated in the event by Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, and the Network of Vertafore Users (NetVU).

Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon and Chief Product Officer James Thom took the stage to outline a bold vision for the future, centered on delivering Distribution Velocity across the insurance value chain. They showed how agencies, MGAs and carriers can harness core digital technology, unmatched data and insurance-specific AI to reduce friction across workflows and achieve speed with intentional outcomes.

During the keynote, Vertafore introduced the Velocity™ AI Platform, brought ReferenceConnect AI™ to market to deliver trusted insights, launched six AI agents to reduce manual work and improve efficiency, and announced AgencyOne® Certificates to streamline certificate management and improve client service.

"This Accelerate was our most impactful event yet, and our customers brought incredible energy. They're ready to put AI to work," said Rick Warter, chief customer officer at Vertafore. "From the Velocity AI Platform to the momentum behind AgencyOne, everything we delivered this week focused on helping agencies, MGAs and carriers adapt faster and grow smarter."

Hands-on AI sessions drive real business impact for attendees

NetVU and Vertafore brought AI to life at Accelerate with hands-on learning designed to turn ideas into action. Attendees worked through real-world use cases and practical training to apply AI across submissions, quoting, servicing and client engagement—reducing manual work and unlocking faster insights.

Education tracks combined technical guidance from Vertafore product experts and real-world experience and tangible next steps from NetVU volunteer session leaders, empowering peer insurance professionals to move from concepts to real, everyday impact.

"You could feel the momentum around AI in every session and every conversation this week," said Shyla Lankford, chair of the NetVU Board of Directors and principal at Symphony Risk Solutions. "At a time of rapid change, community plays a critical role in helping us collaborate on best practices, stay connected and put what we've learned into action so we can continue to learn, grow and thrive together."

NetVU celebrates industry leaders and delivers meaningful community impact

NetVU honored standout leaders in the Vertafore user community with its annual awards, recognizing meaningful contributions across the industry. Carl Schlotman III of CAI Insurance Agency received the Leadership Award for his long-standing leadership and industry advocacy. Joyce Sigler of SeibertKeck Insurance Partners earned the Insurance Technology Advocate Award for advancing automation and supporting agencies through change, while Sarah Dinwiddie of Charles M. Moore Insurance Agency received the Volunteer Service Award for her growing leadership and commitment to strengthening the NetVU network.

That spirit of leadership extended beyond the event into the local community. Day of Caring, a long-standing Accelerate tradition, brought attendees together for hands-on service, with nearly 200 volunteers packing shelf-stable groceries for The Just One Project's drive-through distribution program. This year's Day of Caring will provide up to 23,000 meals to 1,400 Southern Nevada families in need. Alongside these efforts, the community raised $30,000 to support hunger relief and critical local programs.

Insurance professionals can look ahead to this live infusion of innovation and community momentum at Accelerate 2027, scheduled for May 17–20 in San Antonio, Texas. Registration is now open.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.