Vertafore earns fourth consecutive Excellence in Customer Service Award

InsurTech leader recognized for fast, expert and empathetic support that helps agencies, MGAs and carriers get more value from their technology

DENVER, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in insurance technology, earned the 2026 Excellence in Customer Service Award from the Business Intelligence Group for the fourth consecutive year, reinforcing its leadership in customer satisfaction.

Vertafore solutions serve more than 1.6 million insurance professionals across independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. By combining deep industry expertise with continuous innovation and a strong commitment to customer success, the company delivers technology that serves as the trusted backbone of the insurance industry.

"Vertafore's support team is incredibly attentive and professional, taking the time to ensure I understand both the fundamentals and full capabilities of QQCatalyst," said Frank DeDonato, vice president at Skyla Financial Solutions, Skyla Federal Credit Union. "They meet me at my level, encourage questions and make me feel like a genuine partner. That level of care and accessibility gives me confidence in the platform and reinforces our decision to grow with Vertafore."

The Excellence in Customer Service Award recognizes organizations that are transforming how companies engage with customers. Vertafore differentiates itself by prioritizing meaningful, high-quality interactions over traditional volume-driven support models, while empowering teams with deep industry expertise and AI-powered tools to deliver fast, accurate customer support.

"Our support team is focused on helping customers get real value from our solutions every day," said Rick Warter, chief customer officer at Vertafore. "We measure our success by our customers' success. That's why we're investing in AI to make our experts faster and more effective, so customers can get clear answers quickly and keep their business moving without friction."

For agencies, MGAs and carriers, this recognition underscores Vertafore's role as a trusted partner—delivering consistent, high-quality support that helps customers get the most out of their technology so they can overcome drag and achieve a level of velocity that helps them adapt faster and grow smarter amidst the complexities of the distribution lifecycle.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

©2026 Vertafore and the Vertafore logo are registered trademarks of Vertafore. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.