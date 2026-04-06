Vertafore delivers on promise to save account managers up to two hours a day

InsurTech leader's Project Impact achieves goal to give agencies more time for service and growth by optimizing high-volume workflows

DENVER, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore® announces that its initiative, Project Impact, has delivered on the commitment to give account managers up to two hours of their day back by improving speed and usability across high volume workflows that power agency operations.

Project Impact eliminated friction in dozens of everyday servicing tasks and workflows by removing redundant steps, reducing manual work, and minimizing clicks while making key information easier to access at-a-glance. As a result, account managers have more time in their day to refocus on relationships and growth activities.

For example, with performance improvements in three of the most common servicing workflows—direct bill entry, renew policy and journal entry—Vertafore returned nearly 20 minutes per user each day, adding more than 33 hours of productive capacity daily in a 100-user agency.

"Independent agencies are under pressure to do more with the technology and talent they already have," said Vijay Muniswamy, vice president of product management at Vertafore. "Project Impact set out to drive time savings in the workflows agencies rely on most, and our customers are seeing the benefits with more time for clients and activities that drive real value for their business."

"Project Impact delivered several immediate workflow improvements that translate into real productivity gains—less clicking, fewer interruptions and smoother navigation," said Deni Dryer, business applications subject matter expert at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants.

Project Impact now serves as a foundational driver of the AgencyOne® unified experience, embedding efficiency gains into a connected platform designed to help agencies operate with greater speed, consistency and scale.

"Insurance professionals don't measure productivity in hours; we measure it in clicks," said Shyla Lankford, chief operating officer and partner at Lipscomb Insurance. "We just got so many of them back that it feels like cheating. The smallest changes make the biggest difference in our day!"

Vertafore is continuing to advance its innovations in AgencyOne, including new AI-powered capabilities designed to further accelerate agency workflows. Learn more about how Vertafore is helping agencies succeed in the AI era at Accelerate 2026.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore simplifies and automates the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. In the AI era, Vertafore is powering new possibilities and leading at the intersection of innovation and trust to give every insurance professional the confidence to transform. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.