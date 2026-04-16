Vertafore unveils integrated Certificates solution to remove service bottlenecks and accelerate Distribution Velocity for agencies

New certificates tool in AgencyOne transforms a high-volume service task into an automated, real-time, self-service experience for clients

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Accelerate 2026, Vertafore® unveiled a fully integrated Certificates of Insurance (COI) solution within AgencyOne®, eliminating one of the most time-consuming and high-volume service tasks for independent agencies.

Certificate requests sit at the center of daily service operations, and today it creates repetitive, manual work across disconnected systems for agency teams.

Now, Certificates in AgencyOne transforms this fragmented, time-consuming process into a single, connected experience—simplifying template creation and enabling teams to distribute hundreds of certificates in seconds. With this innovation, Vertafore enables agencies to issue, track, and manage certificates faster while delivering the self-service experience clients expect.

This transformative Certificates capability in AgencyOne is part of Vertafore's focus on overcoming distribution drag and taking insurance from friction to flow with Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes. And in this case, the outcomes are delivering on a foundational check that underpins trust in insurance while freeing agent time for higher-impact work.

"For many agencies, the back-and-forth of certificate requests is a persistent source of friction, creating high volumes of hands-on work that's difficult to scale," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "By simplifying and connecting this workflow within AgencyOne, we're removing a key source of distribution drag so agencies can operate more efficiently, keep business flowing and achieve velocity."

The tool uses real-time data from an agency's management system, ensuring that every issued certificate is accurate and reflects current coverage. Secure distribution via InsurLink® means clients can generate and access certificates 24/7, getting what they need instantly without adding work for agents.

"What stood out right away was how easy and intuitive the new experience is," said Nichole Rich, director of training at Moody Insurance Agency. "It's more efficient for our day-to-day work, and the added controls give us more confidence in how we manage certificates. We're also really excited about the InsurLink integration for distribution—it's going to make a big difference for our team."

Vertafore's Certificates tool is available now to AgencyOne customers with AMS360® and InsurLink, with availability for Sagitta® customers coming later this year.

The launch sets a new standard for how independent agencies issue, manage and deliver certificates and respond to client expectations. As agencies look to grow in an increasingly complex market, the ability to move faster without adding overhead is critical. With Certificates in AgencyOne, Vertafore is helping agencies accelerate service, improve client experiences and achieve Distribution Velocity across their operations.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.