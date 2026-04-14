Vertafore introduces Velocity AI Platform and AI agents to power Distribution Velocity for the Insurance Industry

InsurTech leader embeds AI across the insurance lifecycle to help agencies, MGAs and carriers accelerate workflows, improve decisions and eliminate distribution drag

DENVER, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Accelerate 2026, Vertafore® introduced its Velocity™ AI Platform and six AI agents that deliver speed and improve precision in everyday insurance workflows. Capitalizing on its long-standing leadership with AI, these latest innovations from Vertafore help agencies, MGAs and carriers bypass the time-consuming drag of manual effort and improve the decisions that drive their growth and relationships.

The Vertafore Velocity AI Platform

Purpose-built for insurance, Velocity AI brings artificial intelligence directly into the core systems agencies, MGAs and carriers already use.

The platform serves as the innovation foundation behind Vertafore's growing portfolio of AI agents, powering secure and scalable AI development across the company's core product families: AgencyOne®, MGA solutions and Sircon®. Velocity AI enables Vertafore to design, build and deliver new AI capabilities faster, accelerating the pace of innovation.

Vertafore is taking the insurance industry from friction to flow, eliminating distribution drag across the value chain to help agencies, MGAs and carriers achieve Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes—within and across insurance workflows. Velocity AI is key to the company's focus, underpinning AI innovation that helps the industry adapt faster and grow smarter.

"Insurance is a relationship-driven business, but too much of the work behind it is still manual and fragmented, slowing down growth and service," said Amy Zupon, CEO at Vertafore. "What we're delivering with Velocity AI is a practical way to bring AI into the workflows that drive this industry forward, so our customers can move faster, make better decisions and focus on relationships and the activities that matter most."

AI agents designed for insurance workflows

Built on the Velocity AI Platform, Vertafore announced its new portfolio of Velocity AI agents embedded within the solutions agencies, MGAs and carriers already trust, helping to reduce manual work, improve accuracy and move processes forward more efficiently. This initial set of six Velocity AI agents marks the beginning of a continuous stream of agent innovation, with additional capabilities planned this year to address workflows across the distribution lifecycle.

Velocity AI Insurance Expert Agent delivers trusted, industry-specific answers in seconds. With clear, explainable responses to AI searches and grounded in authoritative insurance content, the Insurance Expert Agent helps teams research coverage questions, upskill their knowledge and make more confident decisions. Available now in ReferenceConnect AI ™ . Later in 2026, the Insurance Expert Agent will be enabled for agent-to-agent connections so a user can ask questions and see answers from ReferenceConnect AI inside of their own systems that also have an AI agent interface.



With clear, explainable responses to AI searches and grounded in authoritative insurance content, the Insurance Expert Agent helps teams research coverage questions, upskill their knowledge and make more confident decisions. Available now in ReferenceConnect AI . Later in 2026, the Insurance Expert Agent will be enabled for agent-to-agent connections so a user can ask questions and see answers from ReferenceConnect AI inside of their own systems that also have an AI agent interface. Velocity AI Portal Launcher Agent enables MGA teams to launch new programs in minutes, transforming one of the most manual and time-intensive setup processes into a fast, scalable digital experience. The agent automatically converts PDF applications into fully functional submission experiences so administrators can quickly bring new opportunities to market. Available now in Surefyre ™ .





transforming one of the most manual and time-intensive setup processes into a fast, scalable digital experience. The agent automatically converts PDF applications into fully functional submission experiences so administrators can quickly bring new opportunities to market. Available now in Surefyre . Velocity AI Submission Processing Agent accelerates submission intake and underwriting workflows, turning unstructured emails and documents into structured submissions in Surefyre. The agent streamlines clearance and underwriting workflows by reducing manual data entry, minimizing back-and-forth, and enabling faster, more accurate decision-making, and reducing overall submission processing time from one hour to approximately two minutes. General availability expected in early summer.





turning unstructured emails and documents into structured submissions in Surefyre. The agent streamlines clearance and underwriting workflows by reducing manual data entry, minimizing back-and-forth, and enabling faster, more accurate decision-making, and reducing overall submission processing time from one hour to approximately two minutes. General availability expected in early summer. Velocity AI Reconciliation Agent eliminates one of an agency's most manual, time-intensive accounting workflows by automatically ingesting carrier statements, matching transactions and flagging exceptions to streamline accounting workflows. Agencies can process statements in minutes instead of up to an hour, reduce reconciliation errors, and scale accounting operations without adding headcount. Early adopters will have access in AMS360 ® this spring, with general availability expected early summer.





by automatically ingesting carrier statements, matching transactions and flagging exceptions to streamline accounting workflows. Agencies can process statements in minutes instead of up to an hour, reduce reconciliation errors, and scale accounting operations without adding headcount. Early adopters will have access in AMS360 this spring, with general availability expected early summer. Velocity AI Email Agent turns inbound communication into structured work, interpreting incoming Outlook emails, extracting key information and initiating the right actions directly within AMS360 without users ever leaving their inbox. General availability expected this summer.





interpreting incoming Outlook emails, extracting key information and initiating the right actions directly within AMS360 without users ever leaving their inbox. General availability expected this summer. Velocity AI Benefit Plan Agent reduces plan setup time and manual data entry, automatically extracting and structuring benefit plan data from source documents to improve accuracy and consistency. The agent reduces plan setup time from 20–30 minutes to under five minutes. BenefitPoint® users will see this agent summer 2026.

"We've taken a very intentional approach to AI, focusing on real workflows, not isolated features," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "These Velocity AI agents are built to operate inside the solutions and processes our customers use every day, working alongside their teams to move their business forward with greater speed and consistency. And because they're all built on the same foundation of the Velocity AI platform, they can evolve and connect over time in ways that make the entire system more powerful."

Advancing Distribution Velocity

Together, the Velocity AI Platform and this initial portfolio of AI agents bring Vertafore's focus on Distribution Velocity to life. By reducing friction across the distribution lifecycle and embedding AI into the workflows where work actually happens, Vertafore is helping agencies, MGAs and carriers operate with increased speed, consistency and clarity, turning everyday efficiency gains into business momentum that drives growth.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.