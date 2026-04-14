Vertafore launches ReferenceConnect AI, powered by Velocity AI, to transform how insurance professionals access trusted knowledge

New AI-powered experience delivers up to 80% faster answers, combining verified insurance content with the speed and ease of natural language search

DENVER, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore® announced the launch of ReferenceConnect AI™, an AI-powered experience built on the Vertafore Velocity™ AI Platform, to transform how insurance professionals access and apply trusted industry knowledge in their everyday work.

Unveiled at Accelerate 2026 in Las Vegas and available now, ReferenceConnect AI applies AI search and responses to its database of insurance knowledge from more than 75 industry publishers, over one million verified documents and 60 commercial lines of business. The result: insurance professionals get clear, verified answers up to 80% faster for more consistent decision-making across underwriting, service and client interactions.

The launch marks the next evolution of the industry's premier source of insurance knowledge for agencies, MGAs and carriers looking to price risks, discover new markets and lines of business, and advise clients. Today the solution supports 3.5 million searches annually.

This simpler and faster AI-powered agent process in ReferenceConnect AI is part of Vertafore's focus on overcoming distribution drag and taking insurance from friction to flow with Distribution Velocity—speed with intentional outcomes. And in this case, the outcomes are trusted answers that enable insurance professionals to better serve their clients, faster.

Unlike generic AI search tools, ReferenceConnect AI delivers insurance-specific answers along with citations from vetted reference materials, enabling teams to deliver more confident, defensible guidance and reduce E&O risk in a complex, highly regulated environment.

The Vertafore Insurance Expert Agent, powered by the Velocity AI platform, sits at the core of ReferenceConnect AI. Later this year, it will expand to connect with AI tools built by agencies, MGAs and carriers—enabling users to ask questions and access answers directly within their own systems.

"In risk management, you can't rely on best guesses. We need factual, defensible information," said Renae Parent, managing principal for national casualty practice, risk management at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. "What stands out with ReferenceConnect AI is that it's grounded in trusted content that underwriters know and rely on. The conversational search makes it easy to drill down quickly, get clear answers with citations and move forward with confidence. It's helping our team get to the right information faster and make better decisions."

"In insurance, the challenge isn't just finding information, it's knowing you can trust it," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "ReferenceConnect AI brings together the speed of AI search with the authority of trusted insurance content, so insurance professionals can get answers faster and act with confidence. That's how we're applying AI to remove friction and help the industry move toward greater Distribution Velocity."

ReferenceConnect AI reflects Vertafore's strategy to embed AI directly into the workflows where insurance work happens—turning trusted knowledge into faster decisions.

About Vertafore

Vertafore powers Distribution Velocity, accelerating every part of the insurance value chain within and across agencies, MGAs, and carriers so they can adapt faster and grow smarter. As the trusted backbone of the industry, Vertafore provides the core digital systems, specialized AI, and data-driven foundation to eliminate distribution drag across sales, servicing, accounting, underwriting, and back-office operations, taking insurance workflows from friction to flow.

Supporting over 95% of the top agencies and insurers and 50% of industry compliance transactions, Vertafore leads at the intersection of innovation and trust, giving customers the speed, performance power, and confidence to transform and grow at scale in the new era. Vertafore is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.