Vertafore recognized for AI excellence with strategy that delivers real-world benefits for the independent insurance channel

Award from the Business Intelligence Group celebrates InsurTech leader for AI that is leading at the intersection of innovation and trust

DENVER, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore® is setting the standard for artificial intelligence in insurance technology, earning recognition from the Business Intelligence Group as one of the top AI innovators of 2026.

The InsurTech provider is an Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award winner for putting AI to work in the solutions that insurance professionals rely on every day. The company was honored for delivering innovations that remove friction from core workflows, accelerate connectivity across the distribution channel, and amplify the expertise and impact of agencies, MGAs and carriers.

Vertafore was an early leader in applying the power of AI to insurance technology. The company's AI journey started in 2017 with investments in machine learning and data science, laying the foundation for solutions that are transforming how the essential work of insurance gets done in the AI era.

Today, Vertafore is leading at the intersection of innovation and trust with AI-powered tools that boost productivity, fuel growth and free up time so that humans can focus on what matters most in insurance: building relationships and growing their business. That includes AI-backed insights to predict client churn and recommend cross-sell opportunities; automated data ingestion that removes manual work; and AI-fueled marketing that strengthens client engagement.

"The 2026 AI Excellence Award winners are not talking about AI. They are building with it," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Recognition Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "What stood out this year was the sheer accountability of the work. These are organizations who can point to measurable outcomes. The winners are now orchestrating AI systems that act, adapt and deliver at scale."

The awards program honors organizations advancing AI across industries with a focus on responsible innovation. Winners are judged on how effectively they are using AI to improve performance, reduce friction, solve meaningful problems and move their industries forward.

"AI is reshaping insurance, but real impact comes from applying it in ways that solve everyday challenges and amplify human expertise," said Amy Zupon, CEO at Vertafore. "Our focus is simple: deliver technology that helps our customers spend less time on manual work, make better decisions and put more focus on serving clients and growing their business. We're proud to be leading in the AI era in a way that's practical, trusted and built to deliver long-term success for our customers."

Learn more about how Vertafore is powering what's possible in the AI era at Accelerate, taking place in Las Vegas April 13–16, 2026.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader, Vertafore simplifies and automates the insurance lifecycle so independent agents, MGAs and carriers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions empower the connected agency, accelerate innovation for MGAs, and provide the industry's most comprehensive distribution management platform for insurers. In the AI era, Vertafore is powering new possibilities and leading at the intersection of innovation and trust to give every insurance professional the confidence to transform. Learn more at www.vertafore.com.

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SOURCE Vertafore, Inc.