VERTESS Enables Choice's Southwest Expansion with Acquisition of Instant Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instant Care of Arizona, Inc. (http://instantcareaz.com), one of Arizona's largest non-medical, in-home care providers, was recently acquired by Texas-based Choice Health at Home, LLC (http://choicehealthathome.com), a multi-state provider of home health, hospice, private duty, and rehabilitation services. The transaction was facilitated by VERTESS (http://vertess.com), a leading healthcare Mergers + Acquisitions (M+A) advisory firm. The acquisition provides Choice entry into the Arizona market, as well as into attendant and personal care services.

Instant Care, headquartered in Phoenix, has been committed to providing its members and their families in Arizona the assistance needed to support daily activities and live as independently as possible since 2005. Services by caregivers include general daycare, housekeeping/chores, bathroom assistance/clean-up, meal preparation/feeding, errands, escorting, and shopping assistance.

Choice, headquartered in Tyler, TX, currently operates in Texas, Louisiana, Kansas, and Oklahoma. Choice was founded in 2008 as a rehabilitation service provider, entered home health in late 2012, and launched their hospice segment in 2018. In 2020, Choice partnered with Trive Capital and Coltala Holdings. The transaction is Choice's second in 2022 following a very active 2021. The company executed on 10 transactions in 2021 within the home health and hospice space further developing their Southwestern U.S. footprint.

Brad Scovil, former Instant Care Operating Manager, stated, "We could not be more pleased with the VERTESS team and their tireless efforts to find the right buyer for Instant Care. We could not have successfully completed this transaction without their expertise and support. Choice was clearly the right partner to take Instant Care into the future and we are excited to see our company flourish under Choice's guidance."

VERTESS Managing Director Robert Villalobos commented, "Choice's culture and dedication to patient care aligned perfectly with that of Instant Care's. The strength of Choice's leadership team and successful track record of acquisition integration in home health and hospice were a pivotal decision factor when selecting the right buyer to continue the legacy of Arizona's premier homecare organization."

