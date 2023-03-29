VertiCast Taps Harmonic to Enhance Live Sports Streaming

Harmonic's VOS360 Video SaaS Assures Premium Sports Streaming Experience at Scale Leveraging the Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that VertiCast Media Group Limited's (VertiCast) CSport, the Caribbean sports service streaming the Premier League, is using Harmonic's award-winning VOS®360 video SaaS platform. The VOS360 platform provides VertiCast with unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability, ensuring a superior viewing experience for subscribers in 26 Caribbean countries.

Harmonic VOS360 SaaS

"Choosing Harmonic as our strategic technology partner enabled us to deploy CSport in record time, providing fans with unprecedented access to the Premier League and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and other live events from all of their favorite sports leagues," said Oral Swaby, Chief Technology Officer at VertiCast. "Harmonic's extensive streaming expertise and successful cloud deployments are empowering us to lead the transformation for premium sports experiences in the Caribbean."

Through a unique API on the VOS360 platform, VertiCast dynamically configures and controls all stages of media processing and delivery. VOS360 enables VertiCast to efficiently begin and end streaming of sports events and immediately generate replays from live content. Real-time scaling, georedundancy and multiCDN capabilities on the VOS360 platform allow VertiCast to deliver sports events reliably and at scale with pristine video quality. To ensure the highest service availability, Harmonic's worldwide DevOps team provides 24/7 monitoring of the cloud platform.

"We are thrilled to have added VertiCast, a leading media company in the Caribbean with its CSport channels, to our growing, global collection of VOS360 customers," said Gil Rudge, Senior Vice President, Video Products and Solutions, at Harmonic. "By adopting a SaaS solution that can scale rapidly on the fly, VertiCast can ensure outstanding streaming quality for millions of viewers on every screen during the world's largest sports events."

Harmonic will showcase its latest innovations in streaming and broadcast delivery at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. To schedule a meeting with Harmonic in booth W2801, visit https://info.harmonicinc.com/nab-show. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized broadband networking via the industry's first virtualized broadband solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.