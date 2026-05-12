LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice , the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, has been included in The Supplier Value Management Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026 from Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world.

Forrester stated that "Leaders implement SVM platforms to:

Vertice AI - Vertice is recognized by Forrester in The Supplier Value Management Platforms Landscape, Q1 2026

Collaborate with suppliers to generate strategic value.

Manage supplier-related risks.

Empower smart purchasing decisions."

Echoing this description, Vertice brings together agentic workflows, AI-powered insights and expert buying within a single intelligent procurement platform, which is used every day by finance and procurement leaders in 30+ countries to deliver greater precision, speed, and impact.

How Vertice delivers as a Supplier Value Management Platform

Forrester's report notes that "CPOs are struggling with core execution challenges, such as fragmented processes; disconnected people, processes, and systems; lean staffing; and too many suppliers."

Vertice's AI intelligent procurement platform was built specifically to tackle exactly these challenges.

Dynamic Intake: Providing a flexible front door for requests to simplify how users begin approval processes.

Providing a flexible front door for requests to simplify how users begin approval processes. Workflow Builder: Customizable drag and drop workflows for procurement orchestration that match internal processes, automate manual tasks, and route intelligently.

Customizable drag and drop workflows for procurement orchestration that match internal processes, automate manual tasks, and route intelligently. Vendor Management: A centralized view of all vendor data, documents, SLAs, comms and tasks, and real-time insights into pricing, usage and risk.

A centralized view of all vendor data, documents, SLAs, comms and tasks, and real-time insights into pricing, usage and risk. Integrations: Procurement processes can be begun and progressed within the platform or through the business' preferred project management and communication tools e.g., Slack, Jira, etc.

By delivering in these areas simultaneously for Felix - a publicly-listed construction vendor management platform - Vertice shortened procurement workflows by 10 days, while simplifying risk management and compliance.

The future is agentic and Vertice is there

All three of Forrester's predictions for the future of Supplier Value Management involved AI. Most notably that Agentic AI would soon become commonplace, especially in areas such as intelligent sourcing, contract reviews, automated workflows and spend analysis.

With Vertice AI , these capabilities - and many others - are available today.

Vertice's team of AI agents is capable of handling 70+ procurement tasks across the full lifecycle, ranging from intake and sourcing, to price benchmarking, negotiation and legal reviews - and are trained on the world's largest procurement-specific knowledgebase:

3M+ real vendor interactions, conducted by procurement specialists

Deep coverage of 32,000+ vendors and 900k+ pricing data points

Proven negotiation strategies based on 70k+ completed purchase

The end result: consistently better purchasing decisions with typically 20% savings, and robust, effective procurement processes that are 2x faster.

Media Contact:

Philip Grave

07498 943851

[email protected]

SOURCE Vertice