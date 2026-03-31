Vertice Named Leader in 2026 Lionfish Tech Advisors Report for Intake-to-Procure Platforms

Vertice was ranked highest among nine intake-to-procure vendors for both Customer Impact and Market Velocity

LONDON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertice, the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise, has been named the leader in both Customer Impact and Market Velocity in the "2026 Lionfish Tech Advisors Report: Evaluating Intake to Procure Platforms".

The 2026 evaluation conducted by Lionfish Tech Advisors - a global analyst advisory firm - recognised Vertice for its:

Vertice, the intelligent procurement platform, has been named the leader in both Customer Impact and Market Velocity in the "2026 Lionfish Tech Advisors Report: Evaluating Intake to Procure Platforms". (PRNewsfoto/Vertice)

Agentic AI intake and orchestration: Including Vertice's dynamic, conversational intake with AI-driven workflows with embedded SaaS price benchmarking, vendor intelligence, and negotiation support.

Vendor and risk management: Lionfish emphasised how Vertice's native capabilities enable risk assessment, compliance checks, and supplier oversight directly within workflows.

SaaS spend optimization: A major contributor to Vertice's leadership position in Customer Impact, Vertice offers guaranteed savings, benchmarking, and a dedicated service team managing negotiations on behalf of customers.

Additional expert services: Ranging from RFP orchestration, peer benchmarking, and vendor consolidation to supporting broader procurement initiatives.

Global presence: An important differentiator, Vertice operates across the US, EMEA, and APAC, providing dedicated support for multinational procurement teams.

The Lionfish report observed that "teams now expect platforms to help them deliver on goals that resonate with the C-suite, such as measurable cost reduction, risk mitigation and process efficiency." Vertice's Intake-to-Procure proposition combines procurement efficiency through agentic AI intake and orchestration with guaranteed cost savings, placing it ahead of the other eight vendors in the report for 'Breadth and Degree of Customer Impact'.

Rob Smith, CEO and Founder of Lionfish Tech Advisors and the report's lead analyst, emphasized this unique market positioning during a recent industry briefing:

"Vertice became farthest right for three reasons: Their vast benchmarking data, combined with the savings guarantee and its enhanced AI orchestration offering. The savings guarantee is what makes Vertice unique."

The Vertice Intake-to-Procure offering includes a proprietary, global dataset of over 32,000 vendors' pricing benchmarks, vendor intelligence and negotiation playbooks, and over 1 million vendor call and email interactions, spanning over $30bn in processed spend. This data allows customers to benefit from insights into pricing, negotiation tactics, legal terms, and risk scores - delivered through agentic AI at the precise point in the workflow where decisions are being made in order to improve outcomes.

Equipped with the data sources mentioned above, Vertice's procurement experts routinely negotiate 20% savings on customers' SaaS contracts, while also managing RFX processes, providing peer analysis, recommending vendors and even supporting budgetary planning. This allows Vertice's Intake to Procure proposition to move beyond process improvements to delivering value-based outcomes, including guaranteed savings and 7x ROI.

Lionfish Tech Advisors' Methodology

Lionfish examined nine vendors across 10 foundational capabilities: intake; workflow capability and ease of customization; use of data and delivery of insights; integrations; risk management; UI/UX; dashboards, analytics and metrics; use of AI; service excellence and speed of onboarding; outcomes and ROI.

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Vertice is the intelligent procurement platform built for the modern enterprise. Our agentic workflows, AI insights and expert buyers empower finance and procurement teams across 30+ countries to buy smarter and scale faster.

Customers including ARM, Blackberry, Factorial, Le Figaro and Santander use Vertice's platform to review, analyze and negotiate purchases with greater confidence. Vertice processes over $30bn in spend and has a track record of delivering 20% savings and halving procurement cycles.

Headquartered in London and recognised in 2025 by the Financial Times as the UK's fastest growing scale-up, Vertice also operates in New York, Sydney, Brno, Linz and Johannesburg.

See if Vertice can work for you here.

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SOURCE Vertice