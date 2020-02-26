Verywell Launches First Annual Champions of Wellness Awards

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Verywell , one of the largest health and wellness sites online, announced the winners of its first ever Champions of Wellness Awards . The awards celebrate the professionals who make wellness more accessible, inclusive, and actionable.

The 100 winners—a collection of innovators, healthcare professionals, thought leaders, educators, and more—use digital and real-world platforms to promote fact-based advice on topics like intuitive eating, self-acceptance, and fitness guidance to inspire people to take health into their own hands—the right way. The inaugural list of winners champion the many ways people prioritize health and well-being.

Verywell's editorial team, led by VP and General Manager Rachel Berman, RD, developed a unique and comprehensive methodology to select the winners. The team first polled 500,000 readers to identify the 10 categories. Finalists were then nominated by Verywell's Expert Review Board, comprised of over 30 accredited specialists in the fields of nutrition, psychology, fitness, and mindfulness. Lastly, winners were selected by Verywell's editorial team based on how they best align with Verywell's core values of science, balance, and progress over perfection.

Winners include: Jameela Jamil, actress, radio personality and body-positivity advocate; Sanjay Gupta, MD, Emmy Award-winning neurosurgeon and medical journalist; Raj Hathiramani, marathon and running coach; Christy Harrison, MPH, registered dietitian and anti-diet advocate; and Ally Love, wellness educator and fitness instructor, among many others.

"We're excited to announce Verywell's 2020 Champions—the trailblazers who inspire and teach us that there is so much more to a healthy lifestyle than a number on a scale," says Rachel Berman, RD, VP and General Manager, Verywell. "This list represents individuals who challenge today's wellness culture and promote realistic, sustainable, and science-backed ways to live healthier and happier, in the manner that works best for you."

To learn more about the 2020 Verywell Champions of Wellness awards and to view the full list of winners, please see below or visit the awards website .

Verywell's 2020 Champions of Wellness winners:

Nutrition: Cara Harbstreet , MS, RD, LD, Julie Duffy Dillon, RD , Fiona Willer, RD , Marci Evans , MS, CEDRD-S, LDN, cPT, Abby Langer, RD , Anna Sweeney , MS, RD, LDN, CEDRD-S, Rebecca Scritchfield, RD , Regan Jones, RD , Alissa Rumsey , MS, RD, CDN, CSCS, McKel Kooienga, RD

, MS, RD, LD, , , , MS, CEDRD-S, LDN, cPT, , , MS, RD, LDN, CEDRD-S, , , , MS, RD, CDN, CSCS, McKel Kooienga, RD Apps & Technology: Kayla Itsines , Jason Wersland , DC, Corin Wiser , M.Ed, Leah Wiser , Rebecca Wiser , Hannah Wiser , Lucy Mountain , Tomer Ben-Kiki , Christopher Plowman , Brynn Putnam , Katrina Starzhynskaya, Lars Rasmussen , Elomida Visviki, Elle Huerta

, , DC, , M.Ed, , , , , , , , Katrina Starzhynskaya, , Elomida Visviki, Mental & Emotional Health: Ally Love , David Goggins , Tara Stiles , Naomi Hirabayashi , Mark Groves , Sharon Salzberg , Doug Middleton , Megan Flamer , Colleen Reichmann , PsyD, Charlie Engle

, , , , , , , , , PsyD, Healthy Aging: Laura Deming , Ben Greenfield , Jo Ann Jenkins , Chip Conley , Maggie Moon , MS, RD, Tao Porchon-Lynch, Michael Adams , Anne Wojcicki , Marc Freedman , David Sinclair , PhD

, , , , , MS, RD, Tao Porchon-Lynch, , , , , PhD Body Positivity: Amy Purdy , Kady Lafferty , Cassey Ho , Anuscha Rees, Jessamyn Stanley , Britney, Jameela Jamil , Bree Argetsinger ( Betty Rocker ), Megan Jayne Crabbe , Sara Puhto (Saggy Sara)

, , , Anuscha Rees, , Britney, , ( ), , Sara Puhto (Saggy Sara) Community: Radha Agrawal , Jenny Gaither , Schuyler Grant , Nils Arend , Madelaine O'Connell , Sarah Harms , Janie Gaughan , Kate Van Horn , Byron Katie , Sridhar Silberfein , Sarah Sapora , CeCe Olisa

, , , , , , , , , , , Documentaries: David Eagleman , PhD, Lisa Sanders , MD, FACP, Rayka Zehtabchi, Julia Ivanova , John Chester , Heddy Honigmann , Brené Brown, PhD, LMSW, Orlando von Einsiedel , Adam Cole , Sanjay Gupta , MD

, PhD, , MD, FACP, Rayka Zehtabchi, , , , Brené Brown, PhD, LMSW, , , , MD Healthy Cooking: Dana Schultz , Dean Sheremet , Amy Chaplin , Julia Sherman , Miranda Hammer , MS, RD, Matt Holloway , Michelle Davis , Julie Smolyansky , Mary Ellen , Jamie Oliver , Heidi Swanson

, , , , , MS, RD, , , , , , Kids & Family: Jennifer Anderson , MSPH, RDN, Laura Kasperzak , Tim Hightower , Shanti Hodges , Natalie Monson , Brian Kitts , Jennifer Gelman , PhD, Elizabeth Kunz , Joy Bauer , MS, RDN, CDN, Josh Shipp

, MSPH, RDN, , , , , , , PhD, , , MS, RDN, CDN, Streaming & Podcasts: Lindsay Clayton , Amber Rees , Rachel Kaplan , Raj Hathiramani, Robert Brace , Christy Harrison , MPH, RD, Rini Frey , Shaun T, Melissa Wood , Rosie Acosta , Tiffany Roe

