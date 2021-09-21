Verywell Mind Presents First-Ever Online Therapy Awards

Sep 21, 2021, 09:35 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Mind, one of the largest mental health and wellness sites, announced the winners of its first annual Online Therapy Awards. The awards are the only of its kind to honor the best digital professional mental health platforms and come at a time when the mental health of Americans has been challenged unlike ever before.
The Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards are the most thorough analysis of digital therapy services to date – based on over 300 data points collected, across 33 services, and a survey of almost 3,500 online therapy users. The evaluation was led by Amy Morin, LCSW, Editor-in-Chief of Verywell Mind, and Rachel Berman, SVP and GM, in partnership with Mary Tatum, MS, LMHC. The award categories recognize that there is not one therapy type that fits everyone, with 18 winners across 20 categories including Best for BIPOC, Best for Group Therapy, and Best Low-Cost.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic, teletherapy became a lifeline for people who lacked access or resources for in-person therapy," said Berman. "As one of the biggest mental health sites, we see the need for care every day, so we decided to launch the world's first online therapy awards to recognize innovation and provide a clear next step to those looking for help."
"The need for therapy is at an all-time high, especially during a year of great loss, uncertainty and isolation," said Morin. "Technology has helped drive change in how people access therapy, removing challenging barriers for those seeking support. With no prior comprehensive reviews of the space, Verywell Mind wants to fill that void so that people can find services that will work best for their individual situation."
The inaugural list of winners captures unique services that deliver accessible aid and exemplify inclusivity for anyone seeking care.
The winners of the Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards include:
- Best Large Service – Betterhelp
- Best Small Service – E-Therapy Cafe
- Best for Patient Satisfaction – Cerebral
- Best Accessibility – Talkspace
- Best Flexibility – Doctor on Demand
- Best Financial Value – Cerebral
- Best Low-Cost – Wellnite
- Best for Family Therapy – ReThink My Therapy
- Best for Group Therapy – Circles
- Best for Stress and Anxiety – Online-Therapy.com
- Best for Depression – Talkspace
- Best for Relationships – ReGain
- Best for Psychiatry – Teladoc
- Best for Teens – Teen Counseling
- Best for Peer Support – Peer Collective
- Best for New Parents – Amwell
- Best for BIPOC – Ayana Therapy
- Best for LGBTQ+ – Pride Counseling
- Best for Christians – Faithful Counseling
- Best for Alcohol Abuse Services – Monument
For more information on The Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards and to read more about the list of winners, visit here.
About Verywell
The Verywell family of brands, including Verywell Health, Verywell Mind, Verywell Fit, and Verywell Family, take a human approach to health content, through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics. More than 38 million people visit the award-winning Verywell sites each month to answer their most pressing health, wellness, and parenting questions, and receive trustworthy information needed to make important health decisions. Verywell is part of the Dotdash publishing family.
