Verywell Mind Presents First-Ever Online Therapy Awards

The Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards are the most thorough analysis of digital therapy services to date – based on over 300 data points collected, across 33 services, and a survey of almost 3,500 online therapy users. The evaluation was led by Amy Morin, LCSW, Editor-in-Chief of Verywell Mind, and Rachel Berman, SVP and GM, in partnership with Mary Tatum, MS, LMHC. The award categories recognize that there is not one therapy type that fits everyone, with 18 winners across 20 categories including Best for BIPOC, Best for Group Therapy, and Best Low-Cost.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, teletherapy became a lifeline for people who lacked access or resources for in-person therapy," said Berman. "As one of the biggest mental health sites, we see the need for care every day, so we decided to launch the world's first online therapy awards to recognize innovation and provide a clear next step to those looking for help."

"The need for therapy is at an all-time high, especially during a year of great loss, uncertainty and isolation," said Morin. "Technology has helped drive change in how people access therapy, removing challenging barriers for those seeking support. With no prior comprehensive reviews of the space, Verywell Mind wants to fill that void so that people can find services that will work best for their individual situation."

The inaugural list of winners captures unique services that deliver accessible aid and exemplify inclusivity for anyone seeking care.

The winners of the Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards include:

Best Large Service – Betterhelp

Best Small Service – E-Therapy Cafe

Best for Patient Satisfaction – Cerebral

Best Accessibility – Talkspace

Best Flexibility – Doctor on Demand

Best Financial Value – Cerebral

Best Low-Cost – Wellnite

Best for Family Therapy – ReThink My Therapy

Best for Group Therapy – Circles

Best for Stress and Anxiety – Online-Therapy.com

Best for Depression – Talkspace

Best for Relationships – ReGain

Best for Psychiatry – Teladoc

Best for Teens – Teen Counseling

Best for Peer Support – Peer Collective

Best for New Parents – Amwell

Best for BIPOC – Ayana Therapy

Best for LGBTQ+ – Pride Counseling

Best for Christians – Faithful Counseling

Best for Alcohol Abuse Services – Monument

For more information on The Verywell Mind Online Therapy Awards and to read more about the list of winners, visit here .

